'I thought maybe I could do a bit of good,' Sam Kushner said preparing for brief stint on Danville council

"I'd rather not say," Kushner said.

As for his hobby, Kushner paints landscapes as well as portraits. He has pieces from photos he's taken at national parks and is working on a double portrait of two of his grandchildren.

Last year, he completed a portrait of his father, Sam Kushner, who practiced law for 50 years in Danville.

But painting isn't his only joy. He also helps his wife, author and retired English professor Faye Solomon Kushner, with gardening around their home.

"I'm her number-one assistant," he said. "I take direction from her."

As for city matters, the business of local government is to provide services to the public and deliver them efficiently and with the best possible use of public resources, Kushner said.

Danville must continue to grow in order to best serve its citizens, Kushner added. The only way to do that is to attract new businesses and industrious citizens, he said.

"Danville is competing with hundreds of other small cities in the Southeast," he said. "Most are economically distressed, so we have to be as aggressive as possible to make our community the most receptive and inviting to new individuals and industries."