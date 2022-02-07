Icy roads cause multiple crashes in Danville

The Danville Police Department responded to multiple vehicle crashes on U.S. 29 on Monday morning after freezing rain caused icy conditions on roadways.

"Our partners at Danville Public Works quickly responded and have treated the known areas of the bypass and is working on other locations, bridges and overpasses," police wrote in a message on Facebook. "Please slow speeds and use care when driving this morning in potentially icy conditions."

The Dan River Region was under a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. A light glaze of ice was expected in addition to a light accumulation of sleet.

This will make for "very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges," the advisory stated. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute."

Temperatures were expected to warm above freezing later Monday.