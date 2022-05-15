If food shortage hits Dan River Region, there's ample livestock. But processing the animals would be a problem.

With worries growing internationally on diminishing agricultural supplies and soaring prices, how prepared is the Dan River Region for a crisis-level food shortage?

According to Becky Roberts, the Pittsylvania County Cooperative Extension agent for animal science, there is no comprehensive disaster plan for such a shortage in the local region.

Roberts sees this as a matter of extremely complex logistics.

“There are so many moving pieces to food production and agriculture,” she said. “When we start to think about putting a plan together, it would be so elaborate that it would take a lot of individuals and a lot of moving pieces to really make that engine run.”

With regard to the current state of preparedness to absorb a food shortage locally, Roberts indicates local farmers produce ample livestock, but that processing these animals is another matter altogether.

“I firmly believe that Pittsylvania County produces enough of those livestock commodities that we could sustain and support a meat shortage locally,” she asserted.

“Our greatest limiting factor is going to be the ability to process those animals,” she explained.

Roberts indicates there are many elements that have coalesced to produce the current state of affairs, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which has reduced the available skilled labor pool among the nation’s limited number of slaughterhouses and livestock processing facilities.

Additionally, contemporary market factors that favor a more local approach to food consumption have increased demand for smaller-scale slaughterhouses to a degree that has reduced overall capacity for these businesses.

“It’s not uncommon for a producer to have to wait up to a year to get an appointment to have their animals processed,” she indicated.

With regard to crops, Pittsylvania County does not produce a sufficiently ample supply of edible crops to sustain the local community, according to Southern States Co-Op General Manager Bill Nuckols.

“There’s not enough food grown in our area to impact our supply. Food is not one of our biggest crops,” Nuckols explained.

“We grow a lot of tobacco and wheat and soybeans — but the wheat and soybeans leave the area,” he continued.

This means that most of the food consumed locally comes from other places, making the local food supply vulnerable to escalating fuel prices and other factors that affect food distribution.

“I think there are bigger factors than the Ukraine conflict right now,” Nuckols opined, explaining that Canadian producers will likely fill in the gaps vacated by Russian imports of potash, a key ingredient in fertilizer.

Nitrogen — another key ingredient — may be a different matter, as American fertilizer producers are more reliant on Russia for this component, according to Nuckols.

He anticipated shortages with regard to the ingredients used to make fertilizer as early as last September, and that he planned ahead. Southern States produces and sells their own fertilizer, and they currently have an ample supply due to this pre-planning.

He said that there are other factors that threaten the stability of American agriculture, however. Namely, the fact that nearly all of the inputs that go into farming have increased in cost over the past year.

“I think we need to always be diligent and make sure that our farmers can stay in business,” Nuckols asserted.

Ultimately, the factor that most impacts community preparedness is preparedness on the individual and household levels. Roberts indicates that there are many people throughout the region who have ample food storage capacity as well as the will to stock up their food supplies.

However, there are many who are completely unprepared as well, according to her.

“So, it would be difficult. It would definitely be something that, as a community, we would have to come together on,” she concluded.