'I'm really worried,' says Danville vice mayor after COVID-19 cases spike

Kelly Fitzgerald, spokeswoman for Sovah Health Danville, said the hospital currently has less than 10 patients with COVID-19 in Danville.

However, as cases increase, so does the number of COVID patients at Sovah, she added.

"When the number of new cases in the community increase, we've also seen this reflected in the number of patients we have hospitalized who have tested positive for COVID-19," Fitzgerald said.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking said he has been monitoring the number of new cases daily.

"It was concerning to me that we had such a large jump in the number of confirmed cases," he said.

But it's not a surprise since the state relaxed its rules on social gatherings and restrictions on restaurants, gyms and other venues, he added.

"We would just encourage people that as the rules are relaxed regarding the number of people that can gather together, if they can't socially distance, that they would wear a mask," Larking said.

Miller pointed out that the wearing of masks in the city has been "haphazard."

"Some people are using them, some aren't," he said. "People are not taking it seriously."