'I'm really worried,' says Danville vice mayor after COVID-19 cases spike

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the Dan River Region has local officials concerned.
Vacations and community spread are blamed in a surge of COVID-19 cases in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
Danville Vice Mayor Gary Miller, a cardiologist, said he knew of a family who traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, around June 20 and some of them tested positive for the coronavirus when they returned. Some of those affected live in Danville, he said.
"I'm worried about it, I'm really worried," Miller said. "We were leveling off ... it's definitely spiking."
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the district added 75 new cases in a week. Of the 311 total cases in the local district reported on Monday, three were listed as probable, meaning someone is displaying the symptoms of COVID-19 and came in contact with someone else who's tested positive.
On Monday morning, the department reported 173 cases in Pittsylvania County and 138 in Danville.
The surge is blamed on a "combination of people returning from vacations and community spread in general," according to Chris H. Garrett, a local health emergency coordinator with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
Between Danville and Pittsylvania County, 46 patients are hospitalized, according to health department data.
Kelly Fitzgerald, spokeswoman for Sovah Health Danville, said the hospital currently has less than 10 patients with COVID-19 in Danville.
However, as cases increase, so does the number of COVID patients at Sovah, she added.
"When the number of new cases in the community increase, we've also seen this reflected in the number of patients we have hospitalized who have tested positive for COVID-19," Fitzgerald said.
Danville City Manager Ken Larking said he has been monitoring the number of new cases daily.
"It was concerning to me that we had such a large jump in the number of confirmed cases," he said.
But it's not a surprise since the state relaxed its rules on social gatherings and restrictions on restaurants, gyms and other venues, he added.
"We would just encourage people that as the rules are relaxed regarding the number of people that can gather together, if they can't socially distance, that they would wear a mask," Larking said.
Miller pointed out that the wearing of masks in the city has been "haphazard."
"Some people are using them, some aren't," he said. "People are not taking it seriously."
Some people who contract the disease, especially those who are younger, may not get sick or develop symptoms from the illness, but they can spread it to someone who could become gravely ill, Miller said.
Cases in the intensive care unit at the hospital had dwindled at one point, but have now gone back up, Miller said.
The city cannot require people to self-quarantine after they have traveled to areas with high COVID incidence, Larking said.
"All we can do is encourage people to follow best practices to keep themselves and others safe," he said.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is a fairly rural area and has relatively low COVID numbers compared to more densely populated areas, but "we shouldn't feel like we're invincible because of that," he added.
Across Virginia, 888 new cases were included in Monday's report for a total of 70,670. Those figures also represent probable cases.
There are a total of 1,966 deaths in Virginia attributed to COVID-19.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.