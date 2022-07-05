In 6-3 vote, Danville council decides to remove Long Mill Dam

After years of swirling debate, the Long Mill Dam is coming down in Danville.

Danville City Council voted 6-3 Tuesday night to demolish the dam located on the Dan River between the White Mill Building and the Danville Area Family YMCA.

City Councilmen Lee Vogler, James Buckner and Madison Whittle voted against removing the structure.

Councilmen Sherman Saunders, Bryant Hood, Larry Campbell, Barry Mayo, and Mayor Alonzo Jones and Vice Mayor Gary Miller voted in favor of the move.

Removal of the dam would bring state and federal permitting advantages to the two projects, Danville City Manager Ken Larking told City Council during a recent work session.

Larking recommended the dam’s removal not only because the structure is dangerous but because the move would reduce flooding, restore fish passages, create natural sediment movement and reduce bank erosion.

Larking, during his presentation, cited past deadly incidents involving dams in the region.

Five-year-old Kolton Karnes drowned at the Brantley Steam Plant dam in 2010. He was the fourth person to drown at one of the Dan River’s low-head dams since 1965. The dam, which was located downstream of the Long Mill dam, was removed in 2011.

In August 2020, 76-year-old Axton resident Ronald Edward Reynolds died after the canoe he was in with his grandson capsized twice at the bottom of the Long Mill — sometimes referred to as the White Mill — Dam.

