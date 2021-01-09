In 9 days, 925 COVID-19 cases recorded in Danville, Pittsylvania County. Officials saw this surge coming.

So far, 104 city and county residents have died from the illness caused by the coronavirus. Three new deaths were reported Tuesday.

A total of 14 residents at Chatham Health and Rehabilitation Center have died of the virus, according to an outbreak dashboard by the Virginia Department of Health. That outbreak — reported in early November and no longer active — infected 80 residents and employees. After 28 days passes with no new infections, the health department rules there's no longer an outbreak occurring.

With no new outbreaks identified in the local district, the current spread appears driven by members of community, instead of confined behind closed walls of a nursing home or jail.

Also, high test positivity rates — 20% in the local district and 16.7% statewide — indicate that some cases are likely being missed. That's troubling to health officials who say people who show no signs of the illness are unknowingly spreading it to others.

The holidays also helped to mask some cases with fewer tests administered. That's also impacting UVa.'s COVID-19 model, since projections are based on previous data. Data from the holidays still remains unstable, and it likely will be next week before the model will accurately project the course of the pandemic.