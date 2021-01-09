In 9 days, 925 COVID-19 cases recorded in Danville, Pittsylvania County. Officials saw this surge coming.

In the first nine days of January, COVID-19 cases increased by 925 in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
That represents nearly 16% of all infections since the pandemic started in March.
And even as vaccines are going into the arms of Virginians, the tried-and-true COVID-19 prevention efforts will be more critical over the next few weeks, University of Virginia researchers noted in a Friday report.
The current surge is hardly a surprise to health experts who warned of such numbers if families and friends forged ahead with holiday events amid the spiraling pandemic.
Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, said he has seen case increases with every holiday or community celebration, including Halloween.
"In particular, after Thanksgiving there was a significant spike in cases, followed by hospitalizations, and unfortunately, deaths," he reiterated in an email to the Register & Bee on Friday.
The fallout from recent holiday gatherings are starting to show up in daily figures, superimposed on the earlier rises.
That means records are set one day and broken the next.
Danville and Pittsylvania County, which recorded 116 new cases Saturday, are far from alone with the upswing of COVID-19. On Saturday, Virginia record its highest daily increase with 5,798 new infections. That's 1,400 more cases than a month earlier on Dec. 9.
So far, 104 city and county residents have died from the illness caused by the coronavirus. Three new deaths were reported Tuesday.
A total of 14 residents at Chatham Health and Rehabilitation Center have died of the virus, according to an outbreak dashboard by the Virginia Department of Health. That outbreak — reported in early November and no longer active — infected 80 residents and employees. After 28 days passes with no new infections, the health department rules there's no longer an outbreak occurring.
With no new outbreaks identified in the local district, the current spread appears driven by members of community, instead of confined behind closed walls of a nursing home or jail.
Also, high test positivity rates — 20% in the local district and 16.7% statewide — indicate that some cases are likely being missed. That's troubling to health officials who say people who show no signs of the illness are unknowingly spreading it to others.
The holidays also helped to mask some cases with fewer tests administered. That's also impacting UVa.'s COVID-19 model, since projections are based on previous data. Data from the holidays still remains unstable, and it likely will be next week before the model will accurately project the course of the pandemic.
"Even as we enter 2021, projections are still affected by data anomalies from the holidays," researchers wrote in the report.
As of Friday, the model still expected state infections to peak in February.
Erratic data is plaguing the local health district and officials there. Instead of getting daily results, some labs are sending reports in bulk. That backlog is what leads to huge daily spikes in cases — like 188 on Jan. 1 for Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Saturday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|2,752
|63
|176
|Pittsylvania County
|3,106
|41
|135
|Halifax County
|1,379
|44
|31
|Mecklenburg County
|1,447
|10
|68
|Henry County
|3,031
|60
|226
|Martinsville
|1,127
|27
|104
|Virginia
|393,715
|5,381
|19,025
This in turn hampers efforts for contact tracing, an effort already severely slowed by the surge.
"Not only are the increased cases recently exceeding the capacities of our regular and contracted staff dedicated to COVID, we continue to receive results in bulk from various sources," Spillmann said this week.
"We continue to hire new contracted COVID dedicated staff as they are available in an attempt to keep pace with the rising case numbers," he said.
Vaccines
The UVa. report states there's now a race between vaccines and new variants of COVID-19 that are emerging and appear to spread far easier than the original strain.
Locally, Sovah Health has received about 5,000 vaccines since mid-December. Officials there expect more than 1,500 vaccines will have been administrated in Danville and Martinsville by the end of this weekend.
However, that represents only about 50% of those eligible in the first round of vaccinations: health workers who come in contact with COVID-19 patients.
Also, this week marked the start of a second dose of the COVID-19 shot for Sovah workers in the first phase of vaccinations.
"The vaccinations have gone smoothly with only the side effects outlined by the manufactures," Sovah's Friday news release said. The health system has received both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
As of data received by 5 p.m. Friday, Danville residents had received 764 doses, and 412 have been administered in Pittsyvalnia County, according to the health department. Those figures don't include vaccines given in long-term care facilities by CVS and Walgreens.
Vaccination is a two-dose process. As of Friday, 11,023 Virginians had received both doses and are considered fully vaccinated. Those figures aren't available on a local level, so it's not clear how many Danville and Pittsyvalnia County residents have received both shots.
UVa. noted that even though early hopes for 20 million vaccine doses nationwide by the end of 2020 fell short, those early wrinkles are likely to be "ironed out" in the coming weeks.
On Monday, some health districts will start providing COVID-19 vaccines to groups in what's identified as "Phase 1b." That includes emergency responders like police and firefighters as well as those who live or work in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps, child care/K-12 teachers and staff, food and agriculture workers, manufacturers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, mail carriers — USPS and private — and anyone age 75 or over.
The local health district is not among those able to move to that phase yet.
Not a quick fix
Sovah Health and the UVa. report both stress that vaccines won't be a quick fix for the pandemic.
"While we work to help vaccinate, we ask that you continue to keep up the fight," the Sovah release said.
Even the phased rollout adds complexity, UVa. notes. Those who refuse the vaccine may extend the length of the pandemic or cause local outbreaks.
In fact, prevention methods over the next few weeks will have a far greater impact in the trajectory of pandemic than the vaccine efforts, according to UVa.
Wearing a mask, washing hands and watching the distance between others are still very critical in trying to curb infection rates. The overall message is simple: Just stay home, if possible.
"The COVID-19 vaccine may be a lifesaver in the months to come, but you can be one right now by following the guidelines," Sovah officials said in the release.