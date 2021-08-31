In a few weeks, God's Pit Crew responds to four disasters

In only a few weeks, Danville-based God's Pit Crew has responded to four catastrophes courtesy of Mother Nature.
Even before Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday in Louisiana, leaders with the nonprofit disaster relief organization were preparing to respond by sending tractor-trailers full of supplies.
Three of those mega trucks were scheduled to leave Danville on Tuesday morning filled with the group's signature Blessing Buckets. Those buckets contain essential items like toilet paper, snacks, bottled water and soap, and are distributed to those in the wake of disasters.
“We are praying for the people of Louisiana who have faced so much heartbreak over the past two years from major hurricanes, floods, and the recent winter storm," said Randy Johnson, founder and president of God's Pit Crew. "We are thankful to be able to provide supplies and Blessing Buckets to the survivors.”
The tractor-trailers also contain general supplies like include water, Gatorade, snacks and disinfecting wipes.
Earlier this summer, a local team was in Lake Charles, La., helping to rebuild a church destroyed by two hurricanes last year.
Recently, God's Pit Crew has sent aid and help to flooding victims in Tennessee and North Carolina. This comes after responding to an earthquake in Haiti by partnering with Agape Flights to send supplies to those reeling from the impacts.
In Canton, N.C., volunteers have shoveled mud and removed removed sheet rock and insulation soaked by devastating floodwaters.
In a video, Chris Chiles, God's Pit Crew's immediate disaster response coordinator, shows a home that was swept off its foundation.
"We had to gut the house," he explained. "So they are hoping they can put this house back together and move it."
The property also had numerous trees knocked down by the rushing water.
In Waverly, Tenn., God's Pit Crew workers sent three tractor-trailer loads of Blessing Buckets and relief supplies to help those impacted by flooding there.
