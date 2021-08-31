In a few weeks, God's Pit Crew responds to four disasters

In only a few weeks, Danville-based God's Pit Crew has responded to four catastrophes courtesy of Mother Nature.

Even before Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday in Louisiana, leaders with the nonprofit disaster relief organization were preparing to respond by sending tractor-trailers full of supplies.

Three of those mega trucks were scheduled to leave Danville on Tuesday morning filled with the group's signature Blessing Buckets. Those buckets contain essential items like toilet paper, snacks, bottled water and soap, and are distributed to those in the wake of disasters.

“We are praying for the people of Louisiana who have faced so much heartbreak over the past two years from major hurricanes, floods, and the recent winter storm," said Randy Johnson, founder and president of God's Pit Crew. "We are thankful to be able to provide supplies and Blessing Buckets to the survivors.”

The tractor-trailers also contain general supplies like include water, Gatorade, snacks and disinfecting wipes.

Earlier this summer, a local team was in Lake Charles, La., helping to rebuild a church destroyed by two hurricanes last year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}