In a 'very patriotic scene,' Danville Rotary Club of Danville honors local heroes with Field of Honor

For the sixth consecutive year, the Danville Rotary Club has organized its Field of Honor along Memorial Drive with an impressive number of American flags.

What started as an idea brought back from a member’s vacation in Wyoming several years ago has turned into a regular display in Danville of patriotism and thankfulness for first responders and military personnel.

Jack Morning, a past president of the Rotary Club, said 600 flags are arranged this year, which is smaller than in the past, but it’s still quite the sight to see.

“The idea is to honor our local heroes,” he said.

The Rotary Club will hold a public meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the site near the Main Street bridge, an event that will feature a brass quartet and a keynote speaker. The 45-minute ceremony will close with a rendition of “Taps” from a trumpeter, and then families can go home with the flag they sponsored in honor of a loved one.

In past years, Morning said the club has solicited donations from local businesses, both small and large, to sponsor flags for various entities, such as the Danville Life Saving Crew, police department or fire department, among others.