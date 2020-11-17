In 'constant pain,' man who grew up in Danville in desperate need of kidney transplant

“You have to be at least 18, but there is no age limit on being too old. To be tested, you have blood work done and have your blood pressure monitored for 24 hours,” Heather said. “They can be either male or female.”

Blood types and the health of a donor’s kidneys are the most important criteria, she said.

Wayne said a glomerular filtration rate (GFR) blood test will test a donor’s kidney function to make sure the donor will not be harmed with a transplant, leaving two sick people.

“The majority of my family who could donate a kidney has this disease and has been able to receive a transplant or be on dialysis,” he said. Relatives with the inherited disease include an uncle, an aunt, a grandfather, his dad and several cousins.

If Wayne receives a transplant, surgeons will replace his right kidney since it is the larger of the two, then wait six months to remove the left kidney.

Heather said the recovery time for a living donor is one to two days in the hospital and four to six weeks to recover.

“Living donors provide a better chance of a successful transplant than a deceased donor and there is less chance of organ rejection, plus the organs last longer,” she said.