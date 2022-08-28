In Dan River Region, a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases ahead of expected boosters targeting omicron strain

As the sun prepares to set on summer — at least the unofficial end marked by Labor Day — medical professionals are casting an eye to a new round of vaccine boosters specifically targeting the omicron strain of COVID-19.

Those boosters may be available in the next few weeks. And if response is strong, researchers at the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute believe the added doses of protection could help keep hospitalization rates low heading into the winter season, a time viruses are known to pick up the pace.

Overall, cases — while still high — are showing signs of dropping throughout the state. Locally, infections appear to be on a slight upswing, at least by the official count from the Virginia Department of Health. Danville is averaging about 28 new COVID-19 cases per day, an increase in recent weeks and also higher than a year ago at this time. Also seeing a bump is Pittsylvania County, which is adding about 30 new cases per day.

The health department numbers are now a vast undercounting of the true virus picture in the region given at-home testing. Results from those popular — and convenient — kits aren't reported into an official database, so there's no way of knowing for sure how many people are impacted by COVID-19 currently. Until earlier this year, testing was only performed at medical facilities and pharmacies, which in turn funneled the results to the official state database.

UVa estimates that for every one case report, about 16 others fly under the radar.

Danville and Pittsylvania County also have added four more deaths to the COVID-19 toll since Aug. 11 when the grim milestone reached 500 lives lost to the pandemic.

Still, there are indications that Virginia has either plateaued or is declining from a minor surge this summer.

Friday's report from UVa suggests the cases are likely to fall unless another variant — as has been the case every few months — emerges.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced a new vaccine, known as a bivalent booster, is expected to launch sometime after Labor Day.

Anyone who hasn't received a full vaccination series — a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson version or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine — will need that before getting the newly designed booster.

The so-called bivalent boosters target the original version of the coronavirus and the new omicron strains currently circulating. The new mutations — known as BA.4 and BA.5 — account for about 99% of the variants circulating throughout the nation, the CDC estimates. However, the original versions are still circulating.

"Additionally, the bivalent vaccine also targets two Omicron strains which are very different than the original, wild-type strain targeted by the primary series vaccines," researchers wrote in Friday's report. "If you have not completed your primary series, or are eligible for a booster and have not received it, don't wait."

The current vaccines still protect against severe illness and death, the main thrust behind inoculations.

"As we enter the fall and winter seasons, the new boosters could have a substantial impact on COVID-19 cases," scientists wrote in Friday's report. "Even though protection provided by vaccination and previous infection have already reduced hospitalization rates, a new booster campaign beginning in early September may reduce severe outcomes by 50%, keeping about 11,500 Virginians out of the hospital compared to a scenario without boosters."

However, fewer boosters will mean more hospitalizations, especially heading into the winter months.

In what's a common refrain for UVa, the group says in the end, it's up to individual residents to help steer the course of the pandemic.

"As always, Virginia's health is in our hands," researchers wrote. "If you have not done so already, get vaccinated, and get boosted when eligible."