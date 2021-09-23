In Dan River Region, fewer electing to vote earlier compared to 2020's presidential race

In Pittsylvania County, Registrar Kelly Keesee said residents like the convenience offered by early voting. However, lack of parking at her Chatham office's new location at 18 Depot St. poses a problem, she said.

"The new location provides us a lot more facility space, but it does present an issue for lack of parking," Keesee said.

The office was previously located at 110 Old Chatham Elementary Lane. The location is now being used by Pittsylvania County Public Safety staff.

So far, 1,093 mail-in ballots have been sent out to county voters, and 153 have voted early in-person so far, Keesee said. At this point last year, 3,470 mail-in ballots had been sent out and 574 people had voted early in-person, she said.

A total of 914 voters in the county cast mail-in ballots in 2017, Keesee said.

Nearly 16,000 people voted on Election Day in the county in 2020 and 4,500 voted by mail, she said.

Keesee expects a much higher turnout before Election Day compared to previous gubernatorial elections.

Early is not only convenient for voters, but it keeps lines shorter on Election Day, she said.