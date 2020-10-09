In Dan River Region, pandemic plays tricks on some traditional Halloween treats

Six months ago it seemed hard to believe that the coronavirus would still be around and able to foil that exciting night when children don their costumes and haul in the candy.
With Halloween approaching quickly, however, and the monstrous pandemic providing enough fright, what will become of the traditions of the area?
Some will go on, some will not, and some will change.
“As for Halloween, the city, as in all years, will not cancel or reschedule trick-or-treating or any other private events,” said Arnold Hendrix, spokesperson for the city of Danville. “We don’t have a role in setting the date nor a policy to change the date.”
Hendrix said every year that Oct. 31 doesn’t fall on a Friday or Saturday, people call city officials asking to change the date of Halloween. Last year people called for the city to change the day because of the rainy weather.
“But we have never designated a day,” Hendrix said. “However, we are sharing the Virginia Department of Health’s guidance on what people should be doing.”
Likewise, Pittsylvania County cannot and does not change the date of trick-or-treating, according to Caleb Ayers, spokesperson for the county government.
“Pittsylvania County encourages its residents to remain vigilant in following guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health,” Ayers said. “For Halloween, the Virginia Department of Health has designated both trick-or-treating to a large number of houses and large gatherings to be high-risk activities and encourages people to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing from those that do not live in the same household.”
Monster Mash canceled
Danville Parks and Recreation, however, has canceled the annual Monster Market Mash at the Community Market.
“It is probably the largest organized event we put on, but there was no way we could figure out how to safely move so many people through the space,” said Bill Sgrinia, director of parks and recreation.
The Monster Market Mash began three or four years ago, according to Sgrinia, when trick-or-treating up and down Main Street became too busy.
“So we moved it to the Community Market, and had 10,000 people show up,” he said.
The Parks and Rec Department did not consider doing a virtual activity because “people don’t love” sitting in front of a computer for an activity, he said, noting that the success of other virtual events the department has hosted have been hit-or-miss.
The department is discussing an alternative activity, however.
“We are considering a Monster Market Dash, which would be a fun run and family event,” he said. “It wouldn’t be your typical 5K.”
He said this Halloween would “certainly be different.”
Pittsylvania County activities
An annual Halloween event in Pittsylvania County — the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Trunk-or-Treat — has also been canceled. This would have been the 13th year for that event.
“We are not going to have it this year because we did not feel like we could do it safely,” said Natalie Oakes, a spokesperson for the county. “We are all disappointed, but we didn’t feel like we could do it safely for the volunteers, children and the citizens who come. We have thousands who come, and we felt like we couldn’t social distance. ”
The Brosville Volunteer Fire and EMS department has not cancelled its annual trunk-or-treat, which got rained out last year, but has changed it to a drive-through event.
“We obviously can’t have our usual trunk-or-treat, so we planned one so the kids can drive through,” said Amber Stowe, a member of the department.
They started planning in September for the new twist.
There is a sign-up for the event on their Facebook page, and they will accept candy donations from businesses until the 25th of October. A volunteer will be at the fire station seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accept donations.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
