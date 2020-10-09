In Dan River Region, pandemic plays tricks on some traditional Halloween treats

Six months ago it seemed hard to believe that the coronavirus would still be around and able to foil that exciting night when children don their costumes and haul in the candy.

With Halloween approaching quickly, however, and the monstrous pandemic providing enough fright, what will become of the traditions of the area?

Some will go on, some will not, and some will change.

“As for Halloween, the city, as in all years, will not cancel or reschedule trick-or-treating or any other private events,” said Arnold Hendrix, spokesperson for the city of Danville. “We don’t have a role in setting the date nor a policy to change the date.”

Hendrix said every year that Oct. 31 doesn’t fall on a Friday or Saturday, people call city officials asking to change the date of Halloween. Last year people called for the city to change the day because of the rainy weather.

“But we have never designated a day,” Hendrix said. “However, we are sharing the Virginia Department of Health’s guidance on what people should be doing.”

Likewise, Pittsylvania County cannot and does not change the date of trick-or-treating, according to Caleb Ayers, spokesperson for the county government.