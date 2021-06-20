In Danville, supply of O-negative blood needs a refill

Danville is experiencing a critical need for Type O-negative blood with more surgeries and emergencies arising following a lull courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Sovah Blood Donor Center has three drives planned over the next few weeks but also accepts walk-ins at its blood donor center.
Type O-negative is known as the “universal donor,” Latonya Martin, who works at the donor center, explained to the Register & Bee. It can be given to anyone regardless of their blood type.
“Seven percent of the population is O negative, and whenever we have emergencies, that is what is given to our trauma patients,” she said via email.
Surgeries have increased at Sovah Health, but health care providers currently are able to give blood that’s compatible with patients before a particular procedure begins.
“Emergencies and the lower percentage of O negative donors is what contributes to our O negative supply being low,” Martin said.
When donating at the Sovah center, all of the blood stays within the hospital, so it’s used for the community. When someone wants to give blood, workers will perform what’s known as a mini-physical, in which they check a person’s temperature, blood pressure and iron levels to make sure it’s safe to donate. There’s also a questionnaire to complete.
Once everything is approved, the donation process takes about 30 minutes, Martin said.
“After the donation, we process and take the blood units to Sovah Health Blood Bank for the use of our patients,” she said.
The American Red Cross blames the increase in trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries on depleting the national supply of blood. The Red Cross issued a plea last week for all types of blood.
“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Jonathan McNamara, a spokesperson for the Red Cross Virginia region. “As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need.”
Compared to 2019, the Red Cross estimates demand from trauma centers has increased 10% this year, a news release reported. People who put off surgeries during the height of the pandemic are returning, raising the need for blood transfusions.
“In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate,” the Red Cross’ news release stated. “However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.”