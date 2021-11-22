In Danville, to-go meals feed a need on Thanksgiving

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About 350 would attend the Salvation Army's events in years past, Hodges said. Last year's drew half that many, with 175 people.

As for the other three giveaways held under the Thanksgiving Day Feast To Go umbrella, Moffett Memorial will host its event from noon to 2 p.m. at its location at 1026 N. Main St.; L.G.C. Community Center will have its giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. at 151 Grant St.; and Truth & Worship Ministries also will have its event from noon to 2 p.m., at 212 Murphy Circle.

All four food giveaways are being held in memory of Larry Wallace, a former resident of the Almagro community in Danville who died last summer.

Moffett Memorial and Truth & Worship will provide about 50-100 plates each, while the L.G.C. Community Center will give away a few hundred plates, said organizer Shakeva Frazier.

"I was asked to organize this event a few years ago by the Almagro Family and Friends," Frazier said. "They had reached out initially for a location to use because, in their hearts, they had a vision to feed the community, seeing that they had so much food left each year from feeding inside of their own community. After speaking with the leadership of Bibleway, we agreed to host from there and have been since then."