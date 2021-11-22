In Danville, to-go meals feed a need on Thanksgiving

Not everyone has family to join for Thanksgiving or access to a holiday meal.
That's where the "United Community Thanksgiving Day Feast To Go" is stepping in this year.
Four sites in Danville will be giving away free meals Thursday to those who need them.
The Salvation Army, Moffett Memorial Baptist Church, L.G.C. Community Recreation Center at Bibleway Church, and Truth & Worship Outreach Ministries are participating in the effort to provides hundreds of plates of food.
"We want to make sure there's a hot meal for anyone that needs it," Salvation Army Lt. Antonio Hodges said during an interview at the group's local headquarters at 123 Henry St. where its food giveaway will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
There will be 200 to-go meals available for those who show up at the event, Hodges said.
Meals will include turkey, ham, dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, rolls and dessert.
For Thursday's event, the Salvation Army is preparing 12 turkeys, said kitchen supervisor David Terrell.
Since the onset of COVID-19, the organization has stopped holding sit-down dinners and switched to carryout events, instead.
About 350 would attend the Salvation Army's events in years past, Hodges said. Last year's drew half that many, with 175 people.
As for the other three giveaways held under the Thanksgiving Day Feast To Go umbrella, Moffett Memorial will host its event from noon to 2 p.m. at its location at 1026 N. Main St.; L.G.C. Community Center will have its giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. at 151 Grant St.; and Truth & Worship Ministries also will have its event from noon to 2 p.m., at 212 Murphy Circle.
All four food giveaways are being held in memory of Larry Wallace, a former resident of the Almagro community in Danville who died last summer.
Moffett Memorial and Truth & Worship will provide about 50-100 plates each, while the L.G.C. Community Center will give away a few hundred plates, said organizer Shakeva Frazier.
"I was asked to organize this event a few years ago by the Almagro Family and Friends," Frazier said. "They had reached out initially for a location to use because, in their hearts, they had a vision to feed the community, seeing that they had so much food left each year from feeding inside of their own community. After speaking with the leadership of Bibleway, we agreed to host from there and have been since then."
For the first two years, dining in was allowed and the food was delivered citywide to anyone who couldn't attend, Frazier said.
"Due to COVID, we had to change the format last year and this year to pick-up only," she said.
At first, the events were held only at Bibleway. But since switching to pick-up only, organizers partnered with Moffett Memorial, Truth and Worship, as well as Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God (which participated last year) in Danville, Frazier said.
"We figured we could have a locale in each part to help those who couldn't get to Bibleway," she said.
For more information about the food giveaways, call 434-251-4871.