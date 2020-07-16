In debut of reopening proposal, Danville schools outline mix of in-person classes and virtual learning

The Danville School Board heard the first proposal of a school reopening plan during Thursday’s meeting, an overview that outlined a hybrid model that includes elements of in-person and virtual learning depending on grade level.
The draft takes into account responses from parents in the community regarding preferred learning methods for their children. Further, the plan acknowledges the school district’s collective opinion that instructional goals are best achieved with as much in-person learning as possible while also recognizing the health protocols required as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Regardless of grade level, some elements of the draft remain the same. For instance, breakfast and lunch will be eaten in a classroom, and all classrooms will be arranged to be mindful of physical distancing. Additionally, at every level above preschool, Wednesdays will be used as a remote learning day for students while teachers use the time for planning, staff meetings and check-ins with students and families.
According to the proposal, students at the high school and middle school levels will be split into two groups. Group A would attend school on Monday and Thursday while completing work from home on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Group B would attend school on Tuesday and Friday while working remotely on all other days. Parents may also elect to have their child learn remotely with no in-person instruction.
At the elementary school level, children in kindergarten through third grade would receive in-person instruction on all weekdays except for Wednesday. In grades four and five, students will follow the aforementioned Group A and Group B models. Parents again have the option to have their child learn remotely with no in-person instruction.
Preschool and early childhood special education students would attend school five days per week under the proposed plan. Students will attend on a staggered basis for the first week, and school days will be 5 1/2 hours long to allow for cleaning and planning among teachers.
That level also will have A and B groups that will alternate days with a teacher and an instructional paraprofessional. No more than eight children will be in a group.
In addition to asking parents to perform health assessments before sending children to school, the school district will provide hand sanitizer in every building, and likely in every classroom, according to interim superintendent Catherine Magouyrk, who attended her first school board meeting since being named to the role last week.
Magouyrk was also outspoken regarding the proposal that children have their temperature taken upon their arrival at school, as opposed to when they board a bus. She said she wouldn’t feel comfortable if a bus drove away, leaving a child unattended at a bus stop, if he or she happened to have a high temperature, which may not be indicative of the coronavirus but rather a different minor ailment that kids are known to pick up from classmates.
On this subject, she said kids would be pulled aside and isolated if they have a high temperature upon arrival at school, and a parent would be called to come pick them up. After stating her support for that aspect of the plan, as constructed, she acknowledged the school board’s ability to decide on another course of action as the plan is discussed more.
When school board member Tyrell Payne asked about how Standard of Learning exams would fit into the proposed schedule, Magouyrk said the district would, of course, still teach to the standards, but she wasn’t confident that the exams would be administered.
“If there will be [tests], there will be a lot of modifications,” she said.
Magouyrk also noted a food truck would still be available in certain neighborhoods to deliver meals to children while they work remotely per the terms of this draft of reopening.
There are many details to still be worked out, but Magouyrk said she hoped to have a resolution in place by the end of the month or by very early August.
“I don’t feel comfortable rushing it,” she said. “My goal is three weeks. … I think we’ll need to meet every Thursday and then once the school is open [to evaluate it].”
In the event that Virginia reverts back to Phase 2 of reopening as a result of increased cases of the coronavirus, the school reopening plan noted that all schools would provide remote learning. In that case, teachers would interact with students using various virtual learning and communication platforms.
During the segment allowing comments from the board, following the larger discussion regarding the reopening plan, school board member Renee Hughes acknowledged how difficult it will be to come up with a proposal that is suitable for everybody.
“There’s no way we’ll make everyone happy with this plan,” she said, while adding that the board will do its best to find a solution that works for as much of a majority of families as possible.
Cotton reports for the Register & Bee.
