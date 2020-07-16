In debut of reopening proposal, Danville schools outline mix of in-person classes and virtual learning

On this subject, she said kids would be pulled aside and isolated if they have a high temperature upon arrival at school, and a parent would be called to come pick them up. After stating her support for that aspect of the plan, as constructed, she acknowledged the school board’s ability to decide on another course of action as the plan is discussed more.

When school board member Tyrell Payne asked about how Standard of Learning exams would fit into the proposed schedule, Magouyrk said the district would, of course, still teach to the standards, but she wasn’t confident that the exams would be administered.

“If there will be [tests], there will be a lot of modifications,” she said.

Magouyrk also noted a food truck would still be available in certain neighborhoods to deliver meals to children while they work remotely per the terms of this draft of reopening.

There are many details to still be worked out, but Magouyrk said she hoped to have a resolution in place by the end of the month or by very early August.

“I don’t feel comfortable rushing it,” she said. “My goal is three weeks. … I think we’ll need to meet every Thursday and then once the school is open [to evaluate it].”