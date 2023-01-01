In decades-old tradition, Danville residents gather to usher in a new year with prayers

Fulfilling a tradition that started more than three decades ago, Danville residents gathered Sunday on the steps of the Municipal Building in the River District to offer a series of prayers for the new year.

“We believe that one of the first things we need to do in 2023 is to pray," Philip Campbell, co-assistant pastor at Bibleway Cathedral, said.

"I must give kudos to my dad," he said, referring to Apostle Lawrence Campbell Sr., who started the New Year's Day prayer tradition.

The elder Campbell is a local civil rights leader, pastor and co-founder at Bibleway Cathedral.

After singing "God Bless Danville," the prayers started an unusually balmy afternoon. Normally occurring at noon, Sunday's affair was pushed back to 2 p.m. to give worshippers time to finish church services before heading to the prayer event.

The Rev. Avon Keen, pastor of Traynham Grove Baptist Church, prayed for the president and the state of the nation.

"We want to turn to each other and not against each other," he said, a reference to a somewhat divided nation politically speaking. "Bless the affairs of the nation."

Bishop Cecil Bridgeforth Jr., pastor of Kingdom Worship Center, offered prayer for the government of Danville, hoping to bring leaders together.

“God we pray for unification upon our city, unification upon the government,” he said.

Up next, Paige Warren, of Bibleway, offered a prayer specifically for the young generation in Danville.

“Let them know that they can have a good group of friends who can be around people that uplift them,” she said.

Bishop David Fuller, pastor or Greater Mount Zion Church, prayed for businesses and jobs in the city.

“Bless our businesses and help them to grow, flourish and create great livelihoods for all of the citizenry,” he said.

Knowing that Danville's mayor and council have recognized education as "No. 1 on their list," Kenny Lewis Sr., the executive director of the Church Based Tutorial Program, offered words of encouragement and inspiration to learning.

He prayed that scores would "continue to go up” and that “every vacancy will be filled," within the school system. He also thanked the organizations in the community that are dedicated to helping students.

Evangelist Betty Jackson, of Bibleway, ended the series of prayers asking for unity for the houses of worship in the area.

Concluding the event, Campbell had the crowd repeat a refrain saying 2023 will be a year for health, victory and prosperity.

Campbell said he was "very impressed" with the turnout Sunday for the event sponsored by Bibleway.

"I hope that the citizens of Danville will realize that great things are happening," Campbell said at an interview after the event. "The best is yet to come."