In exchange for reduced charge, Danville man agrees to testify against another suspect in 2016 homicide

Tony Wayne Mayo Jr., one of two men charged in connection with a 2016 shooting death in Danville, will testify as a witness against the other man as part of a plea deal Monday morning in Danville Circuit Court.
Mayo was one of two charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 10, 2016, shooting death of Mark Anthony Graves, 47, in Danville.
But as part of the deal, Mayo pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, as well as attempted robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
"It was amended ... as part of a plea agreement in exchange for agreeing to testify against [Devin] Womack," Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman told the Danville Register & Bee on Monday morning.
Mayo will serve six years in prison.
Danville police arrested two suspects — Mayo and Devin Lamont Womack — after Graves was found dead in a home on Aspen Street when police responded to a call of shots fired.
After the arrests last year, police said Mayo and Womack, both from Danville, had a connection with Graves at the time.
"This was not a random act," police wrote in a news release.
Womack was scheduled to go to trial Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. But Mayo's plea deal delays that trial.
A bench trial for Mayo was continued in March after he filed a complaint with the Virginia State Bar against his court-appointed attorney Heath Sabin in a request that he be allowed to hire new counsel. That trial, which was set for Aug. 30, will not take place since the plea deal was reached.
Mayo got rid of Sabin and was represented in court Monday by Michael Nicholas.
That March trial degenerated into a barrage of cursing insults against the judge and the commonwealth’s attorney by the defendant as he was being led out of the courtroom.
In his request for a continuance, Mayo unloaded with profanity-laced insults on Circuit Judge James Reynolds and Newman in the process, which ultimately earned him time behind bars.