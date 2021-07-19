In exchange for reduced charge, Danville man agrees to testify against another suspect in 2016 homicide

"This was not a random act," police wrote in a news release.

Womack was scheduled to go to trial Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. But Mayo's plea deal delays that trial.

A bench trial for Mayo was continued in March after he filed a complaint with the Virginia State Bar against his court-appointed attorney Heath Sabin in a request that he be allowed to hire new counsel. That trial, which was set for Aug. 30, will not take place since the plea deal was reached.

Mayo got rid of Sabin and was represented in court Monday by Michael Nicholas.

That March trial degenerated into a barrage of cursing insults against the judge and the commonwealth’s attorney by the defendant as he was being led out of the courtroom.

In his request for a continuance, Mayo unloaded with profanity-laced insults on Circuit Judge James Reynolds and Newman in the process, which ultimately earned him time behind bars.

