In first meeting, subcommittee tackles Confederate monuments, building in Danville

They would do historical research on the monuments and buildings and provide information to the subcommittee about why they were erected.

Tommy Bennett, the head of the Danville branch of the NAACP wants to remove the names of Woodrow Wilson Intermediate School and O.T. Bonner Middle School and see Mayor Harry Wooding's statue gone.

"I want this to happen now," Bennett told the Danville Register & Bee in July.

Such a question would be in the hands of the school board, Miller told the subcommittee.

Woodrow Wilson, a Democrat, served as the 28th president of the United States from 1913-21.

A request to remove the Wooding statue and change the name of Stonewall Therapeutic Center would be under Danville City Council.

The city-owned facility used to be Stonewall Jackson Elementary School.

"I can't understand why they named it after a Confederate general who never lived here," Miller said.

The Rev. William Avon Keen, leader of the Danville chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, has requested the name of the facility be changed.