In honor of NC deputy, Danville resident organizes event for first responders

Local businesses and churches around Danville will team up on Wednesday to honor and support first responders.
The Community Day of Thanks was organized by Danville resident Alison Williamson in honor of friend Ryan Hendrix, a member of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department in Western North Carolina. Hendrix died on Sept. 10, according to media reports, after being shot while responding to a break-in call that morning.
A similar event was organized in Hendersonville, North Carolina, not long after Hendrix’s death.
“My husband and I were friends with Ryan and went to church with his family when we lived there and wanted to commit to doing this event as a way to honor Ryan’s memory and support our local first responders,” Williamson wrote in an email.
To receive the free offers, first responders in law enforcement, fire departments or health care must only show their first responder identification.
The free food options include:
- Delite Doughnuts: free doughnut
- Mary’s Diner: free dessert
- Kona Ice: free sno cone (11 a.m.-2 p.m., parked at Wilkins & Co. Realtors at 428 Piney Forest Rd.)
- Chuck’s Meats & Deli: free 4-inch sub or two hot dogs with chips and drink
- Mama Possum’s Mount Hermon: free any special meal
- O’Kelly’s Deli & Pastries: free bag lunch at the Piney Forest Road, South Main Street, Chatham or Brosville locations
- Sam’s Club: free hot dog meal
Goodie bags will also be available to pick up from Wilkins & Co. Realtors on Piney Forest Road. Ramsey Yeatts & Associates will deliver goodie bags to all Danville Fire Stations, and the Redeemed Christian Dance Studio along with Train with Dave will deliver bags to the Danville Life Saving Crew.
Additional goodie bag deliveries to fire and police stations will also be made by Faith Memorial Baptist Church, Westover Baptist Church, Riverview Baptist Church, Mount Hermon Baptist Church, Temple Baptist Church, Nikki’s Family Restaurant, Poshe Salon & Spa and Polish Me Pretty.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.