In hybrid approach, Pittsylvania County Schools aiming for mix of in-school classes with take-home assignments

Officials with Pittsylvania County Schools said they will not be able to make everybody happy with their proposed reopening plan, which involves limiting the number of in-person learning time for students.
“We’re not going to satisfy half of the people,” said George Henderson, vice chairman of the Pittsylvania County School Board. “We understand that, but we’ve got to go back to school and we have to go back right away.”
Added Superintendent Mark Jones: “We’re really not going to make anyone happy. We’re trying to do what we can.”
The plan for reopening Pittsylvania County Schools this fall, which was presented to the Pittsylvania County School Board during a special work session Thursday night and will be voted on during a meeting Tuesday, involves a a mixture of take-home and in-person learning. According to the proposed plan, reopening would work like this:
- Kindergarten-third grade would attend in-person classes Monday-Thursday;
- Grades four-12 would attend in-person classes two days a week — either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday;
- Students would be responsible for remote learning either through take-home packets and/or virtual learning =during their at home days;
- Students with disabilities and English learners, regardless of grade, would attend in-person classes Monday-Thursday; and
- Fridays would be for deep cleanings of the schools, planning and teachers to get in contact with their students
In the meantime, the division has a survey for parents and a survey for staff to seek input regarding the reopening proposal. As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jones said that more than 930 parents and 163 staff had provided questions and input in the surveys, which were put out Friday morning. School staff are asking parents and staff to fill out the survey before Tuesday.
Lunches would be brought to classrooms, transitions would be carefully timed and mapped out, and students likely would be in school for shorter amounts of time — such as from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — due to the extra effort needed to keep groups small and distanced, Jones said. Students would be required to wear masks inside the building "anytime a student goes within the 6-foot radius," Jones said.
On days they don’t attend classes, students would be required to participate in take-home learning options, which could be done virtually or through take-home packets. Students also would have the option of selecting to move forward exclusively with virtual learning instead of attending in-person classes.
All students also would have the option to work remotely for 100% of their instruction if they or their parents do not feel safe. Jones thinks that many students will end up utilizing complete remote learning.
“This will take a multi-faceted approach to provide options for kids to return to schools," Jones said.
Jessica Jones, president of the Pittsylvania Education Association, noted that it is important for the division to prioritize not only keeping students safe, but also the staff and teachers.
“The child’s learning environment is the teacher’s working environment," she said.
The education association, which includes many teachers and staff members throughout the system, is in support of the reopening plan and was part of the "very collaborative process" to develop it, said Jones, an agriculture teacher at Tunstall High.
“Our membership has been a vital part of helping to develop the plan," she said.
When Virginia schools were closed beginning in March in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Education recommended not counting grades for students who completed remote work over the next months, expect to allow failing students to bring their grades up. That is not the plan for the 2020-21 school year.
“The work that we’re going to be doing next fall is going to be new work, and it’s going to be graded work," Jones said.
Several different committees have worked on planning different areas — such as instruction, scheduling, transportation and virtual — over the past month to bring recommendations. For instance, the maintenance team has been measuring each individual classroom to determine the number of students who can fit inside while still maintaining social distancing.
Working with often-changing guidance from sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions across the state have been proposing reopening plans in recent weeks. Most involve some sort of hybrid approach, but the particulars vary. United States President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding from school divisions that don't fully reopen.
Jones said that school staff has also met virtually with parents, teachers and other staff members to get input on how and when to reopen. The limited in-school hours and the reduction in days will be difficult for working parents like Pittsylvania County resident Lesley Norton, who has children entering grades 6 and 10 in the school system.
"This plan is not attainable for most working parents, myself included... I think PCS needs to reevaluate their vague plan," she said.
During Thursday's meeting, school board member Cassandra Crump said the plan is extremely thorough, but it's important that the teachers and other staff buy into implementing it consistently.
“It really boils down to how this is implemented on a day-to-day basis… the kids are going to roll with the adults in the room," she said.
The rural nature of Pittsylvania County makes any hybrid approach difficult because of two primary factors: limited internet access and transportation, school leaders said.
In terms of transportation, the school division will be asking parents to bring their kids to school instead of putting them on the bus whenever possible. Current recommendations from the Virginia Department of Education, which were made more lenient earlier this week, would allow Pittsylvania County Schools to put roughly 22 students on a 65-passenger bus. According to the previous guidelines that insisted on 6 feet of social distancing, that number would have been just 10.
The other problem is internet access and access to devices. According to phone surveys, 53% of students have internet access at home, 10% don’t and the rest haven’t responded, said Jeff Early, assistant superintendent. The breakdown for the number of students who have electronic devices roughly matches the internet access.
In addition to free wireless hotspots that have been set up to cover the parking lots of each of the county high schools since March, the division is working to set up the same technology at each of the middle schools and elementary schools as well.
The division also has requested more than $950,000 in CARES Act funding from Pittsylvania County for the purchase of 3,000 new laptops, something that would allow them to improve their remote learning.
“We would be well on our way to establishing a 1-to-1 initiative of Chromebooks to students," Early said, noting that the division currently has about 3,000 Chromebooks.
Leaders emphasized this is a fluid plan, especially since guidance from health organizations and the Virginia Department of Education has changed along with case trends.
"This is uncharted waters and we're all trying to make the best out of the situation as we move toward reopening schools this fall," said Jones.
Added Associate Superintendent Robin Haymore: “This has been a moving target.”
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
