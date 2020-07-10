In hybrid approach, Pittsylvania County Schools aiming for mix of in-school classes with take-home assignments

“This will take a multi-faceted approach to provide options for kids to return to schools," Jones said.

Jessica Jones, president of the Pittsylvania Education Association, noted that it is important for the division to prioritize not only keeping students safe, but also the staff and teachers.

“The child’s learning environment is the teacher’s working environment," she said.

The education association, which includes many teachers and staff members throughout the system, is in support of the reopening plan and was part of the "very collaborative process" to develop it, said Jones, an agriculture teacher at Tunstall High.

“Our membership has been a vital part of helping to develop the plan," she said.

When Virginia schools were closed beginning in March in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Education recommended not counting grades for students who completed remote work over the next months, expect to allow failing students to bring their grades up. That is not the plan for the 2020-21 school year.

“The work that we’re going to be doing next fall is going to be new work, and it’s going to be graded work," Jones said.