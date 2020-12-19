In lieu of traditional gathering, Community Christmas Dinner holds stew giveaway

The Community Christmas Dinner committee was unable to hold its traditional holiday gathering downtown this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the members still found a way to dole out some cheer on Saturday.

In lieu of its Christmas Day dinner with ham, turkey and all sorts of sides, the group organized a Brunswick stew giveaway this weekend at four locations across Danville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s just a much safer way to make it happen,” said Stetson Franklin, co-chair of Community Christmas Dinner.

He said they typically feed 800-1,000 during the normal Christmas dinner at the Danville community market. River Oak Church of God served as one of the pick-up sites, and volunteers there prepared about 750 servings of Brunswick stew for this weekend.

Laura Tyree said it made more sense to arrange the event a few days before Christmas because it might be inconvenient for people to pick up the stew on Friday. She said there were also more public transportation options on Saturday than there would be on the holiday.

She said the group also made deliveries of stew to various senior living facilities in Danville.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.