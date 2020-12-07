In one day, 95 COVID-19 cases added in Danville, Pittsylvania County. That's another record.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the latest federal report ending the week of Nov. 22, the Chatham center listed eight residents with positive COVID-19 test and 11 others suspected. At that time, there were seven employees infected and two others suspected of having COVID-19.

That data comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Long-term care facilities are required to submit weekly reports to the CDC, which are in turn made public. There's a lag of about two weeks before the information becomes available online.

Nursing homes across the nation have had unfortunate fates whenever the virus is able to infiltrate. As of late November, 42% of local COVID-19 deaths occurred in long-term care facilities.

"As the residents of a nursing home are confined to that location, so any disease that is introduced to that system has the opportunity to affect all," Chris Garrett, a local health emergency coordinator with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, wrote in an email to the Register & Bee last week.

Two COVID-19 deaths are listed for the Chatham facility: one occurred in the week ending Nov. 15, the other the following week.