In one day, 95 COVID-19 cases added in Danville, Pittsylvania County. That's another record.

Another day, another COVID-19 record.
This time, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District recorded 95 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in a single day Monday. That tops the previous high-mark of 73 cases on Aug. 9, although that particular day contained a backlog of cases.
In the past seven days, Danville and Pittsylvania County collectively have added 364 new virus infections and five new deaths.
Officials with the Virginia Department of Health confirmed there was no backlog in Monday's local data.
While not specifically attributing the spike to any particular cause, officials noted Virginia is seeing widespread community spread of COVID-19.
In addition to Monday's cases, infections at a Pittsylvania County long-term care facility — one of two active outbreaks in the district — have accelerated.
On Monday, the Virginia Long-Term Care Task force reported 58 COVID-19 positive tests at Chatham Health and Rehabilitation Center. The task force updates figures each Monday on outbreaks at nursing home facilities across the state, but provides only total numbers of cases and deaths if there are more than five.
However, federal filings offer more details but are delayed in posting that information.
Support Local Journalism
In the latest federal report ending the week of Nov. 22, the Chatham center listed eight residents with positive COVID-19 test and 11 others suspected. At that time, there were seven employees infected and two others suspected of having COVID-19.
That data comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Long-term care facilities are required to submit weekly reports to the CDC, which are in turn made public. There's a lag of about two weeks before the information becomes available online.
Nursing homes across the nation have had unfortunate fates whenever the virus is able to infiltrate. As of late November, 42% of local COVID-19 deaths occurred in long-term care facilities.
"As the residents of a nursing home are confined to that location, so any disease that is introduced to that system has the opportunity to affect all," Chris Garrett, a local health emergency coordinator with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, wrote in an email to the Register & Bee last week.
Two COVID-19 deaths are listed for the Chatham facility: one occurred in the week ending Nov. 15, the other the following week.
Out of 85 total beds, 63 were occupied, Chatham Health and Rehab reported in the latest CDC filing. In that same report, Chatham Health and Rehab noted no shortage of staff because of the outbreak.
At Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center — the other active long-term facility outbreak in the local district — there are 31 cases with a current outbreak there, the state reported Monday.
The latest CDC data from Nov. 22 shows four new cases among residents for a cumulative total of 96. That includes a previous outbreak in July that sickened 80 residents and staff members. The Nov. 22 report also notes two new COVID-19 deaths among residents bringing the total to 16 for Riverside Health.
Across the two Riverside outbreaks, 52 employees tested positive for COVID-19, with eight new cases coming the week of Nov. 22. Riverside also indicated no shortage in staff with the latest outbreak.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.