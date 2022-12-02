In one of Danville's highest honors, God's Pit Crew founder named Kiwanis Citizen of the Year

Randy Johnson, the president of Danville-based God's Pit Crew, was honored Thursday night as the Kiwanis Citizen of the Year for 2022, one of the city's highest honors.

But for only the second time in the 89-year award history, Johnson wasn't able to accept in person since he was out of the county.

In 1999, Johnson and his wife, Terri, founded the disaster relief organization that's now recognized around the nation.

It was in May of that year when the couple were "moved to action when they watched the horrifying reports of the devastation caused by the largest tornado in recorded history in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma," according to God's Pit Crew's website. "Wanting to help, but living halfway across the country in Virginia, they borrowed trucks and trailers to deliver three loads of supplies to those whose needs far outmatched their own."

That journey ended up changing their lives and God's Pit Crew was born.

Now, whenever disaster strikes, volunteers spring into action immediately to help residents cope with devastation and start to rebuild their lives.

Right now, volunteers are constructing a home in Port Charlotte, Florida, for a single mother and her three children after Hurricane Ian plowed into the state in late September.

At the awards ceremony Thursday night, attendees learned of Johnson's past. He was born and raised in the Appalachian town of Fries, and after graduating in 1980, he went to work for a textile mill.

He then turned his attention to driving a tractor-trailer hauling cattle for 14 years. Eventually, he moved to Mount Airy, North Carolina, where he worked for Leonard's Building and Truck Accessories, according to the selection committee for the Kiwanis award.

He "rose quickly through the ranks" to become the manager of operations for the Danville division of the Leonard's company.

It was about 10 years later when he left to open Piedmont Custom Conversions and a driving school.

Johnson and his wife became active in River Oak Church of God and later White Oak Worship Center, according to the Kiwanis Club.

He "felt a call to serve mankind and do acts of charity" for people in need. It was in 1999 when the couple took time off from work for the Oklahoma City mission, the action that basically began God's Pit Crew.

In what started as an organization with borrowed trucks, God's Pit Crew now owns 76 pieces of equipment with more than 800 volunteers in the Dan River Region and throughout the nation.

But the group doesn't just help with national disasters. God's Pit Crew also gives back to the Danville community.

For example, they provide fire and rescue groups with Gatorade to aid with rehydration programs and donate snacks, drinks and Chromebooks to after-school programs. God's Pit Crew also build a house for a local veteran.

This year has been a busy one for the organization. In addition to the efforts in Florida, God's Pit Crew also has helped with others impacted from storms. They sent Blessing Buckets to victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. And when flooding hit Kentucky and Southwest Virginia, God’s Pit Crew’s immediate response team deployed to help out.

Over the summer, volunteers constructed five homes for families in Kentucky and Tennessee who survived last December’s deadly tornadoes, according to God’s Pit Crew. Also, they provided a mobile home for a family in Pembroke, Georgia, following April’s EF-4 tornado and another mobile home for a family whose home flooded in Pilgrim Knob.