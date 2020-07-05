In one week, 48 new cases of COVID-19 added in Danville, Pittsylvania County

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has added 48 new cases of COVID-19 in a one-week period, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Sunday, the city had 99 recorded cases of the severe respiratory illness that's caused by the coronavirus. Pittsylvania County had 137 cases.

The total district caseload of 236 includes two probable cases, defined by the department of health as someone who's showing the signs of COVID-19 and had contact with someone else who tested positive.

Across the state, there were 65,748 cases listed Sunday, representing an increase of 639 from the previous day. There have been 1,853 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the state; three of those were recorded in the Danville and Pittsylvania County.

As cases continue to rise, the health department reports no new outbreaks. Locally, in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, there's a 7.6% positive rate, which is a seven-day average and measures positive results compared to overall tests administered. That number has been climbing since mid-June.

On Wednesday, Virginia entered Phase 3 of scaling back restrictions put in place in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, at the last minute on Tuesday evening, Gov. Ralph Northam paused the reopening of bars.