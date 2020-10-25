In rally against Danville casino, speaker says Caesars in Danville would be a monument to racial injustice and inequality

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Half of the ambulance calls in his town were for the casino, where elderly gamblers became dehydrated and were transported to the hospital only to return once they were treated, Chromy said.

Bringing a casino to Danville would devastate families, he said. A casino does not love widows and orphans, it creates them, he said.

"It does not help our families," he said.

Eric Stamps, who started Local Action PAC, an anti-casino political action committee, said of the proposed Caesars Virginia casino, "It's a bad deal for workers, it's a bad deal for Danville."

Two gambling opponents who attended the rally expressed their opposition to the Register & Bee.

"Gambling is destructive," said Carolyn Winstead Bagley, who serves on the Defend Danville committee. "Everything is rigged [in favor of] the house. It robs the people of millions of dollars."

Also, she doesn't want casino patrons drinking and driving close to the elementary schools near the proposed gambling resort site.

Christians in the city are not standing up enough against the casino, said Danville resident Sandy Williams. If Danville gets a casino, "there is just going to be darkness," she said.