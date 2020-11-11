In record-breaking year for disasters, God's Pit Crew supplies running low

In what seems like a never-ending train of tropical systems striking populated areas, God's Pit Crew has broken a record for sending relief supplies to disaster victims this year.

This past weekend, the Danville-based nonprofit shipped its third tractor-trailer load of its signature Blessing Buckets, along with other relief supplies, to areas in Mississippi that were impacted by Hurricane Delta, as well as the fourth load of buckets and supplies for Hurricane Zeta victims, according to a news release.

The Blessing Buckets contain essential items like toilet paper, snacks, bottled water and soap, and are distributed to those in the wake of disasters.

The group also is gearing up to send help to Central America, an area devastated by Hurricane Eta, according to the release.

Multiple assembly events will begin Thursday to put together more Blessing Buckets.

“It’s been a huge year for the Blessing Bucket program,” said Julie Burnett, Blessing Bucket program director for God's Pit Crew.

In fact, the year has broken records for the disaster relief organization. They've responded to 19 hard-hit areas and shipped more than 110 tractor-trailer loads of supplies.