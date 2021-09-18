In Stage 5 renal failure, Danville native given a kidney and a new lease on life

“He had been on home dialysis for a while, and then the last Tuesday in July we saw his nephrologist,” recalled Heather. “Wayne asked how much longer he would probably have to wait for a cadaver kidney, and the doctor said it could be three years if he was lucky, but probably more like five to seven years.”

Finding a living donor is difficult, and the waiting list is long for a cadaver kidney, Heather said, but there is a better chance of success and less chance of organ rejection, plus the organs last longer.

Several family members were tested but were not matches.

She said her husband was discouraged and “kind of defeated” after the doctor’s appointment and asked her later how long she thought he would have to wait.

“I told him I heard God saying it would be less than a year, and he said I was crazy,” she said. “But then he was eating lunch at work that Friday and a call came across his phone with the caller ID ‘Anonymous.’ He answered and a woman said she was Monica, the transplant coordinator at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, and there was a kidney for him.

“He said, ‘Don’t be joking with me.’ And she said she was serious.”

It was the truth.