In stark statement, Sovah Health warns residents system could become overwhelmed

The pandemic, not isolated to large cities, is particularly a problem in smaller communities that have seen an explosion of cases this month.

And community hospitals are feeling that impact, including Sovah Health.

Sovah Health says it's ready for an influx of patients, and officials will expand the capacity of the facility, if needed. The statement didn't specify how that expansion would occur, but noted leaders are keeping a close watch on the virus in the community and will build on the hospital's emergency operations plan. That will include a roadmap in the event of a surge.

"We cannot speculate on what could happen over the coming weeks and months, but we can assure everyone that we are working hard to plan for all of these scenarios and adapt our hospital operations to safely care for and support our community during this evolving pandemic," leaders wrote in the statement.

Across Virginia, cases are rapidly rising by more than 2,000 a day — double that of about a month ago. The commonwealth recorded 37 new deaths in Tuesday's update from the Virginia Department of Health.