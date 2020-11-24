In stark statement, Sovah Health warns residents system could become overwhelmed

With COVID-19 cases continuously climbing, and hospitalizations reaching an all-time high across Virginia, Sovah Health leaders are worried of a potential overwhelmed system.
The local health care system issued a stark statement this week — ahead of what many experts say will be a dark winter — imploring Danville and Martinsville residents to buckle down on wearing masks and avoiding group gatherings during the holiday season.
A "surge and prevalence of COVID-19 has the potential to overwhelm" the local hospitals, the statement said.
"We strongly urge our community members to be even more diligent in their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the months ahead," Sovah leaders wrote.
On Tuesday, Danville and Pittsylvania County added two dozen new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 3,167. Seventy residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District
Up to 40% of people who have the illness caused by the novel coronavirus show few or no symptoms. That means residents who appear well are actually spreading the virus.
"Combined with cooler temperatures and our annual flu season, we are facing what could be a particularly challenging fall and winter," the statement said.
The pandemic, not isolated to large cities, is particularly a problem in smaller communities that have seen an explosion of cases this month.
And community hospitals are feeling that impact, including Sovah Health.
Sovah Health says it's ready for an influx of patients, and officials will expand the capacity of the facility, if needed. The statement didn't specify how that expansion would occur, but noted leaders are keeping a close watch on the virus in the community and will build on the hospital's emergency operations plan. That will include a roadmap in the event of a surge.
"We cannot speculate on what could happen over the coming weeks and months, but we can assure everyone that we are working hard to plan for all of these scenarios and adapt our hospital operations to safely care for and support our community during this evolving pandemic," leaders wrote in the statement.
Across Virginia, cases are rapidly rising by more than 2,000 a day — double that of about a month ago. The commonwealth recorded 37 new deaths in Tuesday's update from the Virginia Department of Health.
In addition to strongly urging residents to "lead by example" by wearing face coverings and avoiding social gatherings, officials said it's important to support health care workers who faced firsthand the struggles of the last eight months.
"From Facebook posts, parking lot rallies at shift change, sidewalk chalk with encouraging messages, it’s the simple things that truly brighten their day," the statement said.
