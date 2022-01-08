In the worst wave of the pandemic, some think it's business as usual. That's a 'deadly mistake,' a Sovah Health-Danville doctor says.

By the numbers, this is clearly the worst part of the two-year coronavirus pandemic.

By the actions of Dan River Region residents — especially when it comes to mask wearing — it would be hard to tell.

But the alluring business-as-usual goal is still a ways off, experts stress.

“We are not there yet," Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, chief medical officer at Sovah Health, said Friday. "To act like it is a deadly mistake.”

Local records are being shattered day-by-day for COVID-19 infections, and the steep climb of hospitalizations has forced Sovah Health to place a two-week pause on elective surgeries.

"We are disappointed that we have to make this response," Sovah Health-Danville CEO Alan Larson said Friday. “In order to take care of a few who have a spiking need … we have to reduce.”

And the peak of this fifth wave is likely still weeks away.

"In my personal experience, nearly every place I go — grocery, hardware, farm supply, and essentially all other businesses — very few people are masking as well as remaining the recommended six feet apart," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, told the Register & Bee via email.

Federal and state health agencies recommend residents wear masks in public indoor spaces given the current level of transmission in the community. In fact, the region has been in the highest risk category for COVID-19 spread since the delta wave over the summer.

"In short, many are treating this as though this pandemic is behind us," he said. "It's not over yet."

For those dealing with the pain and suffering on a daily basis, the reality is just the opposite.

On Friday, Sovah Health was treating nearly 60 patients for COVID-19 at its facilities in Danville and Martinsville. That's a 50% jump in just a week.

Hospital leaders fear that number will only increase in the next few weeks.

“To be honest, I’m seeing less of those unvaccinated patients make it back home,” Gunn-Nolan said.

Unlike early in the pandemic when the elderly were the most vulnerable to the virus, people of all walks are life are being hospitalized now. Even people in their 20s.

On Saturday, there were 3,479 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals throughout Virginia, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported. That exceeds the record established in January 2021.

Getting tested

Sovah Health-Danville isn't a COVID-19 testing site. But people are still showing up with the misconception they can go there to be tested and treated for mild symptoms.

The emergency department works on a triage operation, meaning the most serious situations get priority attention, Gunn-Nolan explained. Residents who come for a test get pushed to the back of the line.

And even when they are tested the results aren't available for about two to three days. Sovah Health doesn't use the rapid kits.

Gunn-Nolan is asking people with minor symptoms to try to find a test at a pharmacy or doctor's office, even though that appears to be a challenge right now.

The Virginia Department of Health confirmed this week residents around the state are having problems locating the rapid antigen tests. Supply chain woes coupled with the current surge in demand are to blame, Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy director of the office of epidemiology, explained.

"We really want to emphasize and encourage individuals to use hospital emergency rooms and those emergency medical services for medical emergencies only right now," she said.

However, up the road at Centra Gretna Medical Center, rapid tests are available at the emergency department, according to Centra spokesperson Diane Ludwig.

Last week they performed 310 rapid tests and as of Friday had done 237 this week. They've also administered a few dozen of the lab tests.

"We have adequate supplies and have been testing routinely during the pandemic," Ludwig told the Register & Bee when asked about issues receiving testing kits.

In three events hosted by the local health department, 222 tests were given last month, according to Heather Conner, a COVID-19 district epidemiologist. With two sessions so far this month, 180 tests were provided.

Less severe, but more people sick

The Centra-operated Danville Medical Center Urgent Care is seeing about 100 people per day with COVID-19 symptoms, a higher volume than during the delta wave over the summer.

But their symptoms are less severe, Ludwig said.

"While incidence is way up (much more among unvaccinated) and has caused a spike in hospitalizations, cases exhibiting severe illness and death have a smaller representation than we’ve seen previously," Chris M. Andrews, an epidemiologist with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, told the Register & Bee.

That may sound like a silver lining. But when weighed against the extreme number of people infected, state health care leaders are worried the system could buckle under the pressure.

On Friday, Virginia had more people hospitalized for COVID-19 than at any point in the last two years.

"As adaptable as hospitals have been, it is important to remember that the health care delivery system does not have unlimited resources," Julian Walker, a spokesperson for the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, said in a Friday statement.

Stretched resources

Hospitals aren't immune from having employees out because of positive tests or quarantined because of exposure. In fact, it's common.

“Every job market is seeing quarantine of staff,” Gunn-Nolan said, adding she didn't have a number of how many Sovah Health-Danville workers were currently out because of illness.

But it's not limited to just the clinical side. All hospital employees are being impacted.

“We want them to be safe both inside and outside the hospital," she said, but noted routine errands like going grocery shopping is a risk for virus exposure with the transmission levels in the community.

“Your decision to wear a mask protects those around you," she said. "Your decision not to mask in public is putting more people at risk."

Centra also is experiencing an "uptick" in workers testing positive.

"Staffing continues to be a challenge, now additionally with Caregivers testing positive with COVID along with the community; however, we remain adequately staffed," Ludwig told the Register & Bee via email.

Vaccination

It's never too late to get a vaccine, Gunn-Nolan said. That is, unless someone is already in the hospital suffering with the impacts of COVID-19.

In Danville and Pittsylvania County, only about half of the residents are considered fully vaccinated. Only about 1-in-5 have received a booster dose, something health experts stress is critical with the omicron variant.

An inoculation isn't an insurance policy from catching the illness; instead it's a policy for survival.

It's possible — especially with the transmission rates caused by omicron — for someone who's received COVID-19 vaccines to still get the virus.

The difference is the outcome. People who are vaccinated and contract COVID-19 do not suffer the ill effects as those without the shots of protection, Gunn-Nolan said.

Simply put, if vaccinated, they are hospitalized and go home, she said.

"It is important that all people eligible become fully vaccinated and boosted, get testing if exposed, stay home if ill, contact their provider if necessary," Spillmann said. "Taking the proper precautions now, including the 3 Ws (wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance), will help us get there."

