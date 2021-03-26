In two health districts, 700 COVID-19 cases assigned to wrong locality

About 700 COVID-19 cases between two health districts covering Southern Virginia initially were assigned to the wrong localities, a Virginia Health Department review found.

The realignment process that caused zig-zags on data charts first was noticed on March 6, when Pittsylvania County posted negative new daily caseloads. Those dips into the minus column continued for a few days and eventually flipped to surging numbers. Meanwhile, Danville's infections started taking triple-digit nosedives.

This was all part of a process to align cases with an address correctly, and the problem can be traced back to a simple issue with ZIP codes.

For example, a person living just outside the city limits may have a postal code for Danville. That ZIP code may have landed the COVID-19 positive result into Danville's column when in fact the person was actually a resident of Pittsylvania County.

The Virginia Department of Health aims to track cases and deaths by a person's official place of residence.

The reconciliation was performed between the the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District and the Southside Health District, an area that encompasses Halifax, Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties.

