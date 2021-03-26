In two health districts, 700 COVID-19 cases assigned to wrong locality

About 700 COVID-19 cases between two health districts covering Southern Virginia initially were assigned to the wrong localities, a Virginia Health Department review found.
The realignment process that caused zig-zags on data charts first was noticed on March 6, when Pittsylvania County posted negative new daily caseloads. Those dips into the minus column continued for a few days and eventually flipped to surging numbers. Meanwhile, Danville's infections started taking triple-digit nosedives.
This was all part of a process to align cases with an address correctly, and the problem can be traced back to a simple issue with ZIP codes.
For example, a person living just outside the city limits may have a postal code for Danville. That ZIP code may have landed the COVID-19 positive result into Danville's column when in fact the person was actually a resident of Pittsylvania County.
The Virginia Department of Health aims to track cases and deaths by a person's official place of residence.
The reconciliation was performed between the the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District and the Southside Health District, an area that encompasses Halifax, Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties.
"The data manager for the district said that she and the data manager for Southside worked through about 700 cases and made changes based on address searches, which is what probably led to this looking like a massive drop in cases, but really they were moved to the correct county/jurisdiction," said Amanda Touma, a district liaison with the Virginia Department of Health.
During a period of about two weeks, Danville's COVID-19 tally dropped by about 300, and Pittsylvania County gained more than 500 cases.
The revised figures show that about 1 in 10 Danville residents contracted the illness caused by the novel coronavirus during the last year. In Pittsylvania County, 8.7% of the residents have become infected with COVID-19.
Friday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,160
|122
|252
|Pittsylvania County
|5,271
|75
|213
|Halifax County
|2,643
|72
|71
|Mecklenburg County
|2,130
|61
|90
|Henry County
|4,349
|120
|310
|Martinsville
|1,544
|71
|137
|Virginia
|612,062
|10,154
|26,411
Current cases
Combined, Danville and Pittsylvania County are averaging about 15 COVID-19 cases per day, a rate equal to that of late September. It's a dramatic drop from the 100-plus daily cases during the January surge that health officials say was fueled by holiday gatherings.
The local health district's positivity rate is currently at 8.4%, higher than the state average of 5.6%. That percentage is a calculation of the of the positive test results against the overall tests administrated. Although still high, the figure is less than half of the 20% positivity in January.
On Friday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Pittsylvania County listed in the highest warning level for community spread. The CDC uses a 4-tier system — low, moderate, substantial and high — that factors current data to determine the amount of community spread a community is experiencing. Danville was labeled at a moderate risk.