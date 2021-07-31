Infectious variant and rising cases in Dan River Region are clear signs pandemic is far from over

Dr. Anthony Fauci and CNN's Chris Cuomo discuss the importance of wearing masks and getting vaccinated as the Delta variant of Covid-19 continues to surge around the US.

More COVID-19 outbreaks in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District — blamed on the delta variant and mass gatherings — and a recommendation to return to wearing masks even if vaccinated highlight a critical point of the pandemic, health officials say: It’s far from over.

An about-face on masks from the Centers for Disease Control this week represented a setback of sorts for vaccinated individuals who thought COVID-19 was in the rear-view mirror. Instead, a fast spreading and more infectious variant of the original novel coronavirus — combined with low vaccination rates — is causing health officials to approach COVID-19 as an ongoing battle that will likely continue to rage.

“It is important to understand that the Covid-19 pandemic has not ended (we haven’t yet returned to normal) and we should approach it with a long-game strategy in mind,” Chris Andrews, a epidemiologist with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, wrote in a Friday email to the Register & Bee. “We must commit to preventing COVID-19 until the matter is resolved.”

The emerging concern centers around the delta variant first discovered in India. Even fully vaccinated people can become infected with this strain, Andrews said, but they are less likely to suffer severe illness if they were to become infected, known as a breakthrough case.