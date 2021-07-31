Infectious variant and rising cases in Dan River Region are clear signs pandemic is far from over

More COVID-19 outbreaks in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District — blamed on the delta variant and mass gatherings — and a recommendation to return to wearing masks even if vaccinated highlight a critical point of the pandemic, health officials say: It’s far from over.
An about-face on masks from the Centers for Disease Control this week represented a setback of sorts for vaccinated individuals who thought COVID-19 was in the rear-view mirror. Instead, a fast spreading and more infectious variant of the original novel coronavirus — combined with low vaccination rates — is causing health officials to approach COVID-19 as an ongoing battle that will likely continue to rage.
“It is important to understand that the Covid-19 pandemic has not ended (we haven’t yet returned to normal) and we should approach it with a long-game strategy in mind,” Chris Andrews, a epidemiologist with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, wrote in a Friday email to the Register & Bee. “We must commit to preventing COVID-19 until the matter is resolved.”
The emerging concern centers around the delta variant first discovered in India. Even fully vaccinated people can become infected with this strain, Andrews said, but they are less likely to suffer severe illness if they were to become infected, known as a breakthrough case.
“We’re seeing a rise in breakthrough cases caused by Delta but the worst of Covid-19 outcomes are still found among unvaccinated cases,” Andrews wrote in the email.
As of Friday, Sovah Health was treating six patients between facilities in Danville and Martinsville, said Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer.
Compared to a year ago, there are fewer patients being treated for the virus, however Gunn-Nolan stressed those who become infected are much sicker.
“On average, these patients are younger in age, and are more likely to progress to ICU level care — and faster,” she said. “The older population has a better vaccine rate while the younger population does not, which puts them at a higher risk.”
Less than half of the adult population — 48% in Danville and 44% in Pittsylvania County — has been vaccinated.
“This virus is very prone to mutation and we should expect to see more than one iteration of the vaccine with potential setbacks along the way as more variants arise,” Andrews said.
Cause of rise
The infectious nature of the delta variant is part of the driving force for the increase in local cases. The other components, according to Andrews, are vacation traveling, community events and family gatherings.
“It is reasonable to assume the majority of cases are the result of some form of mass gathering or crowding,” he wrote to the Register & Bee.
Danville and Pittsylvania County are recording about 10 new infections a day, up from two about three weeks ago. The 7-day average compares to numbers in early July 2020.
While it has dropped slightly this week, the area’s positivity rate — 19.54% in Pittsylvania County and 9.78% in Danville — is well above the CDC’s recommended 5% to indicate the virus is circulating out of control in a community.
Health officials never abandoned a push for face coverings and social distancing for those not yet fully vaccinated. But when mask mandates were dropped — during a time when vaccinations were up and caseloads were down — a large majority of residents tossed aside the face coverings regardless of vaccination status.
Then came along a new variant and spiking infections.
The new guidance from the CDC recommends people living in areas labeled as either a substantial or high risk of COVID-19 spread should mask up even if they are fully vaccinated. As of Friday, Danville and Pittsylvania County both fell in one of those two categories.
Outbreaks
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District recently opened five investigations into outbreaks of COVID-19, however two were shifted to an area outside the local district. To be termed an outbreaks, officials must link two cases to a single setting.
In the last two weeks, two outbreaks emerged locally at a congregate setting, a category that includes a wide array of places like businesses, churches or just a family get-together.
There’s also a new outbreak at a long-term care facility in either Danville or Pittsylvania County. Until this month, details for nursing homes were considered public record and updated on a weekly database. When Virginia’s state of emergency expired, it also eliminated a law requiring transparency.
“As Virginia is no longer under a State-of-Emergency, VDH will not release additional information on the locations and names of facilities experiencing outbreaks beyond what is available on public-facing dashboards, in order to protect the medical information and privacy of those involved, as required by law,” Andrews said.
There were no new COVID-19 cases at local nursing homes reported to the CDC’s online database as of July 18, the most recent filing date.
Easiest solution
Andrews and Gunn-Nolan join an overwhelming chorus of health experts who said the fastest way out of the pandemic is to get more people vaccinated.
However, the simple cure is elusive for areas in Southern Virginia.
The reasons folks shy away from the injections of protection are due to a “significant misinformation and fear circulating, especially online,” Gunn-Nolan said.
“There is a fear that this is an experimental or a rushed vaccine, which is not true,” she wrote in a statement to the Register & Bee. “The vaccines were developed with relevant, existing research, and all vaccines have undergone extensive and rigorous testing for safety and effectiveness. No steps were skipped.”
College changes
Coinciding with a local rise in cases, Averett University announced this week new protocols for the fall semester.
The school is urging — but not requiring — students and staff members be vaccinated. A vaccine clinic, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health, will be held on Aug. 21 on Averett’s campus.
All on-campus students and returning employees must have a COVID-19 test at a pharmacy or health care provider within three days of coming back to the facility. The rest of the employees are required to get a test before Aug. 20, two days after classes officially begin.
“The University will assess testing results at the end of August and will consider adjusting restrictions, depending on campus COVID-19 incident data as well as regional COVID-19 activity and health and safety recommendations by the CDC, local VDH officials and the Governor’s executive orders related to the pandemic,” Averett officials wrote in an online statement. “Additional future testing may be required at various intervals.”
Face coverings will be required on campus for at least the month of August “when indoors with others and outdoors when social distancing is not feasible.”
Leaders will revisit the mask policy before Sept. 1.
At Danville Community College, the school is recommending masking, said spokesperson Faith O’Neil.
“As of now, the CDC recommends masking, as does DCC,” she said in an email to the Register & Bee. “While we are following the lead of the VCCS in not requiring masking, we strongly encourage it and we are promoting our campus as mask-friendly to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.”
O’Neil said with the evolving COVID-19 situation, guidelines will be alerted at the state and federal level.