 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Injured Danville Utilities lineman in stable condition
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

Injured Danville Utilities lineman in stable condition

{{featured_button_text}}
Lineman

The Danville Utilities worker injured Tuesday while restoring power in Pittsylvania County is in stable condition. 

 John Crane

The Danville Utilities lineman who was injured Tuesday morning is in stable condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, a release from the city said.

The worker, whose name has not been released, was injured at around 11 on Sugartree Church Road in Pittsylvania County while restoring power to a customer who had lost service following Saturday's ice storm.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist after the Brosville Community Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our colleague,” Jason Grey, director of utilities, said in the release. “There is nothing more important than the safety of our workers and this incident is a tragic reminder of the hazards we face in the work we do.”

Danville Utilities, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and other authorities will investigate the incident.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Families flock to reopened Los Angeles Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert