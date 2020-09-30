Inmate at Danville City Jail tests positive for COVID-19

An inmate housed at Danville City Jail since May 22 tested positive for COVID-19 this week, Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul reported Wednesday.
The test was administered on Monday and officials received the results Wednesday, Mondul said in an email to the Register & Bee. It's not clear how the individual was exposed to the coronavirus.
After showing symptoms earlier this week, the inmate was placed in an isolated area for quarantine and was seen by the jail doctor.
By Wednesday morning, the inmate's temperature was normal and "overall seems to be doing well according to our medical staff," Mondul wrote in a statement.
The sheriff's office performs temperature checks of everyone entering the building, including the jail, Mondul told the Register & Bee.
"We ask all new people entering the jail the standard COVID questions about international travel, advised to quarantine, been around anyone who had a fever, etc.," Mondul wrote in the email to the newspaper.
However, Mondul confirmed that not all jail employees wear masks, but said "they will when entering the quarantined area."
This marks the first case of COVID-19 in the city jail. On Wednesday, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added 32 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day total since early September. On average, the local district has recorded about 13 new cases daily over the last two weeks.
"Fortunately, we have had time to prepare and plan for what we believed was an eventuality," Mondul wrote in the statement.
A specific area of the jail will house the COVID-19 cases. In addition, Mondul said "enhanced cleaning methods are being put into motion including an electrostatic sprayer."
Jail workers entering the area will take heightened precautions including wearing masks, increased hand washing and social distancing.
The jail will test inmates who have "acute symptoms," according to Mondul.
The sheriff's office is currently working with health department officials "to review best practice procedures," Mondul said.
