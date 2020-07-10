Interim Danville superintendent in place as search for new leader could span into November

Catherine Magouyrk, a former superintendent in Northern Virginia, will be the interim superintendent of Danville Public Schools until a full-time leader of the school division can be hired to replace Stanley Jones, who resigned from the position in June.
Magouyrk served as superintendent of Manassas City Public Schools from July 2012 until her retirement in June 2018. She has 38 years of experience in public education, including time as a high school math teacher, assistant principal, principal and district administrator. Prior to serving in Manassas, Magouyrk was the associate superintendent for student achievement and leadership with the Douglas County School System in Georgia.
“The Danville Public School Board welcomes Dr. Magouyrk to Danville Public Schools and to our community,” Danville School Board Chair Crystal Cobbs said in a written statement. “We are thrilled to partner with someone with her level of experience and expertise during this transition!”
Jones’ last day in Danville was June 30, and he was announced the next day as the associate superintendent for instruction at Stafford County Public Schools in Northern Virginia.
Robin Owens, the current director of student support services in Danville Public Schools, served as superintendent designee in the first few days of July before an interim could be named.
The Danville School Board’s search for a new superintendent will likely span into November, according to a proposed timeline from the Virginia School Boards Association, the firm that is helping with the process.
On Thursday, school board members set July 28 as a date for a public hearing and the due date of a community survey. The public hearing will be at 6:30 p.m., but the location has not been determined.
“We certainly recommend that you have public input throughout the superintendent search process,” said Gina Patterson, the Virginia School Boards Association's executive director, during Thursday’s meeting with the school board.
The community survey will technically be due by midnight on July 28, and the state association will distribute the results to the board members the next morning. The school board will meet July 29 to establish a list of desired qualifications in the next superintendent.
The state group will not have a presence at the public hearing. Rather, that time is meant for community members to voice their opinions. The Virginia School Boards Association will only learn of the qualifications list in a meeting with the board on July 30.
The position will be advertised starting in early August, and a four-week application period will follow. The school board will have a closed second meeting with the VSBA on Sept. 8 to narrow down the candidate pool.
Interviews with the candidates would take place in September and October with the hope of announcing a selection in November.
Proposed changes to academic calendar
The school board also is reviewing several proposed revisions to the school 2020-21 academic calendar to allow for more preparation time for teachers before the school year begins.
In the proposal, new teacher orientation is still set to take place from July 27-31, but teacher pre-service days could expand from Aug. 3-7 to Aug. 3-14 in order to get ready for a school year that could present myriad challenges.
“We need time with everybody on deck to figure out how to best keep children safe while providing the instruction that they need,” said Melissa Newton, the executive director of accountability.
The other major change to the calendar would be pushing back the first day for students from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17 to accommodate those teacher planning and professional development days.
Some conversations within Danville Public Schools, Newton said, included having students return after Labor Day on Sept. 7, but that would create an elongated calendar that wouldn’t match up with teacher contracts, which end on May 28 and have already been distributed and signed.
Newton said Aug. 17 was the “latest we can open for students and still maintain 180 instructional days without having school run into the middle of June, which is not desirable because the contracts should be over on May 28.”
President’s Day on Feb. 15 would also be removed as a holiday in this revised plan. Each quarter of the academic calendar will still have roughly 45 instructional days and one dedicated teacher workday.
The school board is expected to vote on this revised calendar at its July 16 meeting.
Cotton reports for the Danville Register & Bee.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.