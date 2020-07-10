Interim Danville superintendent in place as search for new leader could span into November

Interviews with the candidates would take place in September and October with the hope of announcing a selection in November.

Proposed changes to academic calendar

The school board also is reviewing several proposed revisions to the school 2020-21 academic calendar to allow for more preparation time for teachers before the school year begins.

In the proposal, new teacher orientation is still set to take place from July 27-31, but teacher pre-service days could expand from Aug. 3-7 to Aug. 3-14 in order to get ready for a school year that could present myriad challenges.

“We need time with everybody on deck to figure out how to best keep children safe while providing the instruction that they need,” said Melissa Newton, the executive director of accountability.

The other major change to the calendar would be pushing back the first day for students from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17 to accommodate those teacher planning and professional development days.

Some conversations within Danville Public Schools, Newton said, included having students return after Labor Day on Sept. 7, but that would create an elongated calendar that wouldn’t match up with teacher contracts, which end on May 28 and have already been distributed and signed.