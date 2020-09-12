Is it flu or COVID-19? Health providers face challenges as new season of double trouble looms

"Flu vaccines can take approximately two weeks to become fully effective, so you should plan to receive your flu vaccine before flu activity begins in your area, if possible," she said.

The CDC estimates there might have been up to 56 million cases of flu from Oct. 1, 2019 to April 4. Of those, anywhere between 410,000 to 740,000 patients might have been hospitalized and a range of 24,000 to 62,000 people might have died from the flu. The CDC notes that data does not capture all cases of the flu, so it uses estimated ranges. Also, a bump in flu tests might have resulted from the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

The challenge for hospitals and clinics alike will be diagnosing the virus — COVID-19 or flu — since most of the symptoms are extremely similar.

For instance, Hughes explained, both viruses can cause fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches and fatigue, nausea and vomiting or diarrhea. However, COVID-19 patients have shown an onset of a loss of taste or smell.

"Testing will play a key role in differentiating between the two," he said.