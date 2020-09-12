Is it flu or COVID-19? Health providers face challenges as new season of double trouble looms

While there are some glimmers of hope that flu transmissions may be lower this year — mostly due to preventative measures already in place concerning the coronavirus pandemic — the potential double whammy of simultaneous infections circulating in the community is an all-too-real risk for health providers.
Another harsh reality: since both viruses share the same symptoms, without a test it will be nearly impossible to differentiate the two. And, yes, experts believe it's possible to contract both viruses, even at the same time.
Influenza — commonly just known as the flu — is a virus spread from person to person, said Kristen Grabowski, a certified family nurse practitioner at Sovah Family Medicine–Brosville. New strains come to the United States from other countries and the virus originates among birds and other animals such as pigs, she said.
While seasonal flu viruses circulate year round throughout the world, cases tend to trend upward from fall through spring, according to Pittsylvania-Danville Health District director Scott Spillman. The infections generally spike in December or January when people spend more times indoors due to the colder weather, similar to the worries over a possible resurgence of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
That increased time inside leads to a breeding ground for spreading infections through close contact, sharing the same air and touching the same surfaces.
While most health experts agree it's far too soon to predict what this season will entail, especially combined with the stubborn coronavirus, infections in the Southern Hemisphere may offer a glimpse of what's to come in the United States.
"The good news is that the amount of influenza infection being seen in the other hemisphere thus far is much lower than expected for their average flu season," said Dr. Duncan Hughes, medical director of Centra HealthWorks.
That's mostly attributed to what's become commonplace since the pandemic: face coverings, social distancing and increased hand washing.
"Our hope is that those same precautionary measures in place locally will have a similar impact on transmission of flu virus during our flu season," he said.
The one resounding recommendation to stave off the impacts is to receive the flu vaccine.
"Flu vaccination is the single-best way to protect yourself from the virus" Grabowski wrote in an email to the Danville Register & Bee, advice shared by Spillmann and Hughes.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone over the age of 6 months should get a flu shot by the end of October.
But, a vaccine doesn't offer instant immunity, Grabowski pointed out.
"Flu vaccines can take approximately two weeks to become fully effective, so you should plan to receive your flu vaccine before flu activity begins in your area, if possible," she said.
The CDC estimates there might have been up to 56 million cases of flu from Oct. 1, 2019 to April 4. Of those, anywhere between 410,000 to 740,000 patients might have been hospitalized and a range of 24,000 to 62,000 people might have died from the flu. The CDC notes that data does not capture all cases of the flu, so it uses estimated ranges. Also, a bump in flu tests might have resulted from the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.
The challenge for hospitals and clinics alike will be diagnosing the virus — COVID-19 or flu — since most of the symptoms are extremely similar.
For instance, Hughes explained, both viruses can cause fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches and fatigue, nausea and vomiting or diarrhea. However, COVID-19 patients have shown an onset of a loss of taste or smell.
"Testing will play a key role in differentiating between the two," he said.
Hughes walked through scenarios where the exact same virus can cause three different clinical pictures. For example, he said, one person may be asymptomatic, another might have a mild cough and sniffles, and the third be so ill they have to be admitted to the hospital and put on a ventilatory support due to respiratory failure.
"The virus is the same in all three cases," he said. The difference is comorbidities, such as diabetes and obesity, and other risk factors that include ages.
Both viruses can cause the same clinical picture, creating the ultimate conundrum for health providers.
"The other concern would be both infections happening at once in the same patient," Hughes said.
If someone does have both, there's a risk for more severe symptoms and a greater need for an elevated level of care.
"Regardless, it is very important to take action and not ignore symptoms when they occur," Grabowski said.
If the flu is detected early, prescription antiviral drugs can shorten the illness by one or two days, Grabowski said.
The advice for anyone showing symptoms mostly mirrors the months-long guidance during the pandemic.
"If someone is sick, they should stay home," Hughes said. "Do not go to work or school and risk transmitting illness to others."
Since a majority of the cases can be managed at home, Hughes suggests people coordinate a medical evaluation via a phone call to a care provider.
Grabowski echoed that advice by saying anyone with symptoms should stay home for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone.
People infected with the flu are the most contagious in the first three to four days after their illness begins, according to the CDC.
Healthy adults may infect others starting a day before symptoms develop and as many as seven days after becoming sick. That means someone with the flu can pass it on to someone else without even knowing they are sick yet.
"We need to continue to be vigilant, maintain distance and hygiene, avoid others who are sick, stay home if you are sick and wear face coverings," Spillman said when asked if there's an indication whether coronavirus cases will continue to increase heading into the fall.
He said coronaviruses are extremely infectious and easily transmitted among humans.
"And, as we unfortunately know, it can be deadly," Spillman wrote in an email. "Get a flu vaccine now; and get a COVID vaccine when it's available."
