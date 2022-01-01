It reached 79 degrees in Danville on Saturday, shattering a record. Now there's a chance of snow heading into Monday.

Danville shattered a high-temperature record Saturday afternoon reaching 79 degrees. Given the wild weather ride recently, it seems only appropriate snow returns to the forecast by Monday morning.

But there's no need to get out the shovels or make a run for bread and milk.

Saturday's high broke the old record of 74 degrees dating back to 1952, Anita Silverman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, confirmed to the Register & Bee.

The new year is riding a roller coaster wave of transformation that will likely morph into something that resembles a normal winter, unlike Saturday afternoon's balmy episode.

A storm system will build in Sunday by ushering in colder air through the day. In fact, temperatures may fall a full 20 degrees from sunrise to sunset, Blacksburg forecasters wrote in a discussion.

That's when the chance of snow will begin, Silverman explained.

“There will be a little bit of snow," she said, but it'll likely amount to “little to no” accumulation.

Exact snowfall amounts will be especially tricky to pin-down because of the record-setting warmth from Saturday. Unless there's an intense snowfall rate, it may end up being what forecasters call "white rain," a situation where snow melts on contact, at least until the ground surface gets cold enough.

Precipitation is expected to exit the area by mid-morning Monday.

Drought

Danville also set another record Friday by finishing out 2021 with only 26.97 inches of rain, Silverman said. That's about 16 inches below normal.

The previous record was 28.66 inches set in 2001.

The southern portion of Danville is categorized in a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The northern parts of the city and all of Pittsylvania County are experiencing a moderate drought.

Rain expected Saturday night mixed with the snowfall coming Sunday night into Monday will help to keep the drought situtation from getting worse, Silverman said.

"It's going to take a lot of these storm systems to climb out of the drought," she warned.

After a little warm build-up at the end of the week, temperatures should stay around normal for this time a year.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.