'It was just a chance in a lifetime,' Danville woman says of 77-year connection with pen pal

Back in the days when “traveling across the country was like going to the moon,” Doris Jones found a lifelong pen pal.

Jones, 88, hadn’t been 100 miles from her Danville home when she got an American Girl magazine and wrote three of the girls whose pictures and apparently addresses were listed.

“I thought it would be neat to write someone, so I wrote a girl from Albuquerque, New Mexico, one from Hilo, Hawaii, and one from Yugoslavia,” Jones recalled. “I got a picture back from the girl in Hawaii, but I’ve been pen pals with Nancy Cooper Faw since about 1945.”

Faw, who is two years younger than Jones, grew up, got married and moved to Alameda, California, as Jones went to Averett University and, in her words, got married much too young. She eventually started volunteering for what is now the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History and wound up working there for about 20 years.

While there she was in charge of the volunteers, catering and marketing. She also raised two daughters, Susan and Katharine, and one son, Bill, who now live out of town. All three children email or call her every day to check on her.

“Nancy was a sweet little girl and stayed that way her whole life,” Jones said. “We write back and forth two or three times a year and especially at Christmastime.”

The two women have shared many experiences through the years. Some of them were “poignant things,” such as both losing a child.

Faw remembers writing to American Girl, even though she doesn’t know “what I said or why.”

“I was shyer and quieter and writing was more appropriate for me,” she said. “As the years go by we write less and less, though. It’s about down to a Christmas card now.”

Both had an interest in theater. Faw, her husband and children were active in a theater group in their lives, and Doris enjoyed traveling up to New York for Broadway shows.

She’s been to see eight Broadway plays and calls herself “starstruck.” On her trips she was able to see Leonard Bernstein, Rod Taylor, Vivian Leigh, George Scott and Jack Lemon.

“The only time I ever called her was when her husband died,” said Jones. “I invited her and her children to come here.”

They almost met in 1974 when Jones and her husband, Bill, took a trip out West.

“Bill didn’t like to make plans, but I told Nancy we were going to visit her,” John said. “We went through Albuquerque and then to California. But Nancy and her family were visiting family back in New Mexico. Going to see her was one of the things in life I had hoped to do.”

Faw has also been to the East Coast, especially visiting her son who lived in Brooklyn for years. She thinks she might have driven through Virginia once, but isn’t sure of that.

“Years ago when we were growing up, we shared a lot of experiences that young girls do,” said Faw. “Then we both got married and shared news and pictures about our families. Then we got busy but we have maintained a connection.”

Jones said she felt like the two were best friends at George Washington High where Jones graduated in 1952. She was Doris Ann Thompson then and was active on the Chatterbox school newspaper, always having an interest in journalism.

Faw remembers Jones calling her when her husband died about 10 years ago.

“I was surprised she called,” Faw said. “I remember I had never heard her voice and was surprised when she had a Southern accent.”

Jones called her a “decent, all-American girl.”

“She’s been so kind,” said Jones. “It was just a chance in a lifetime to just pick out of a magazine. I don’t know why it’s so special, but it’s been a long time to write someone.”