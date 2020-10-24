'It was just up in flames,' resident says of blaze that engulfs apartments in Danville; 8 units damaged

The residents of the Mayfield Apartments complex at 2946 West Main St. in Danville were still visibly shaken Saturday morning after a harrowing Friday night that saw a large fire originate, they think, in a corner unit on the second floor and make its way across the building.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, the Danville Fire Department arrived on the scene and found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the two-story complex. Several fire trucks responded and were on the scene for more than five hours.
Saturday morning, occupants of neighboring apartments tried to assess the damage.
“We’re able to go in, but there’s stuff everywhere,” said Rita Farrish, who lives on the second floor in the unit next to where the fire is believed to have started. “The debris, the ceilings, my whole living room ceiling is gone, bathroom ceiling is gone. It’s just debris all over the floor everywhere.”
Farrish said she lives in the two-bedroom apartment with her boyfriend, her three children and her 20-year-old nephew. Her nephew was the only one home at the time of the fire, and he called to alert her as she was driving home from North Carolina.
“When I got here, it was just up in flames,” Farrish said.
A strong smell of smoke remains distinct from the complex’s parking lot. The smell of smoke gets even stronger on the upstairs balcony area — where the charred remains of the overhead covering dangle perilously and offer a harsh and swift sensation on the nostrils and throat.
The front door of Farrish’s neighbor was burnt to a brown and black color, a far cry from its original white. The unit’s number, 14, was nearly indistinguishable from the color of the door.
Inside that corner unit, ash and other charred remains of what used to be a living room covered the floor. The side paneling of a small hallway was badly burned and frayed, causing it to jut out into the normal walking path. Outside, on the rear of the building, roof shingles were haphazardly displaced and the bricks surrounding the windows had scorch marks.
Support Local Journalism
The fire department reported that, in addition to the two apartments with heavy fire damage, six other units were damaged by smoke, heat and water. The occupants of the eight apartments were displaced. The American Red Cross helped find hotel rooms for some, such as Farrish’s family, while others were able to stay with friends and family elsewhere.
Adrian Phillips, a resident of one of the downstairs units, said she and her two children were fortunate to have her mother and stepfather living in an unaffected unit in the same complex.
“It smells like stale water and smoke in there still,” she said of her own apartment. “Even though there’s no physical damage, you can tell there was a fire.”
She described the whole evening as emotionally draining.
“Starting on this end, the whole thing was just rolling, engulfed in smoke and flames and the whole backside was on fire,” she said. “It was horrible.”
Phillips said her youngest child cried all night.
“It’s one thing to see something traumatic like this happen on TV, and you feel for that family, but it’s another thing to stand here and watch the building that you live in in flames,” she said, holding back tears. “Luckily my apartment is OK, but I feel for all these people because these are people I’m friends with. I see them every day, and I feel for them.”
No injuries were reported, but residents Saturday morning said one neighbor did lose a pet cat to smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.