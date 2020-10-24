'It was just up in flames,' resident says of blaze that engulfs apartments in Danville; 8 units damaged

The residents of the Mayfield Apartments complex at 2946 West Main St. in Danville were still visibly shaken Saturday morning after a harrowing Friday night that saw a large fire originate, they think, in a corner unit on the second floor and make its way across the building.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, the Danville Fire Department arrived on the scene and found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the two-story complex. Several fire trucks responded and were on the scene for more than five hours.

Saturday morning, occupants of neighboring apartments tried to assess the damage.

“We’re able to go in, but there’s stuff everywhere,” said Rita Farrish, who lives on the second floor in the unit next to where the fire is believed to have started. “The debris, the ceilings, my whole living room ceiling is gone, bathroom ceiling is gone. It’s just debris all over the floor everywhere.”

Farrish said she lives in the two-bedroom apartment with her boyfriend, her three children and her 20-year-old nephew. Her nephew was the only one home at the time of the fire, and he called to alert her as she was driving home from North Carolina.

“When I got here, it was just up in flames,” Farrish said.