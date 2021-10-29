Jack Miller, owner of first Black funeral home in Pittsylvania County, dies

Jack Miller, the owner and founder of Miller Funeral Home in Gretna, died Wednesday following a brief illness, the business announced.
He was 89.
Growing up as one of 12 children of a tobacco farmer, he first lived in Mount Airy and then moved to Gretna.
Miller said he knew as a young boy that God was calling him to help people with final arrangements, he told the Register & Bee in a 2017 interview.
“It’s not something everyone can do, but I felt it was something God wanted me to do,” Miller said. “All through high school I told people it was in me and was what I wanted to do.”
After high school, Miller served two years in the Marine Corps and then attended Eckels College of Mortuary Science in Philadelphia, graduating in 1962.
Miller said he apprenticed at a funeral home in Lynchburg and became a licensed embalmer in 1964. That same year, he became the first Black owner of a funeral home in Pittsylvania County, the Register & Bee reported in 2017.
Miller also has served on various boards and commissions, including the boards of First State Bank (now Movement Bank), Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers Association and the Gretna Rescue Squad, and served on the Pittsylvania County Board of Assessors and Pittsylvania Economic Development Organization.
Honors included being named the Small Business of the Year by the Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce in 1996, Man of the Year by the Virginia Mortician Association in 1999 and Citizen of the Year by the chamber of commerce in 2001.
In the funeral community, Miller was inducted as a lifetime member of both the National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association and the Virginia Morticians Association, according to a news release. His leadership roles in funeral service included president and board chairman of the Virginia Morticians Association and president of the Western District Funeral Directors and Morticians Association.
A service of celebration will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home in Gretna. A public visitation is planned from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.