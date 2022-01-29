 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WINTER WEATHER

January snowfall already exceeds yearly average for Danville

  • Updated
Snow

A light coating of snow covers grassy areas Saturday morning along the Danville Expressway. Some areas of Pittsylvania County received up to 2 inches of snow Friday night.

 Charles Wilborn, Register & Bee

The city of Danville received a light coating of snow Saturday morning, marking the fourth time this month a winter weather maker moved through.

Some areas of Pittsylvania County received up 2 inches from Friday night's system, according to Eric Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

In the city, only a light dusting covered grassy areas and vehicles. Roadways were clear and dry.

The storm pretty much performed as forecasters expected.

“It was a little less in some areas," Taylor said, calling it more of a "splotchy" system. Across Southside, temperatures were still warm when the precipitation started falling Friday evening and a lot was melting on contact.

“The temperatures just weren’t cold enough as it was coming down,” he explained. Areas further north — like Lynchburg — received about 2 to 3 inches.

The system was minor part of a monster storm creating blizzard conditions along the East Coast on Saturday.

With 8 1/2 inches of snowfall so far this month, Danville has already exceeded the yearly average of just more than 6 inches.

After a blustery cold weekend, temperatures will rebound early next week.

“By the time we get into Monday and Tuesday it will be getting back up to 50 degrees," he said. Wednesday — the day a fury prognosticator emerges to foreshadow either more winter weather or an early spring — temperatures could reach 60.

Despite the groundhog's findings, the mid-week warm-up won't last long. Instead, it may be more of a roller-coaster style ride without a long stretch of frigid conditions or warm spells.

“We’ll have shots of cold air," Taylor explained, heading into the first few weeks of February. Temperatures, on average, are expected to be below normal and chances for precipitation will be above normal.

The weather service is monitoring the next chance of precipitation for Wednesday and Thursday in the form of rain.  

"This would be an excellent opportunity for a lot of our rain-deprived areas to get some helpful rainfall," forecasters wrote in a Saturday morning discussion.

Most of Danville and the southeastern part of Pittsylvania County remains in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor's most recent report released Thursday. The rest of the county is listed as abnormally dry.

By Friday, temperatures should fall back to normal for this time of year. 

