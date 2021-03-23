January unemployment rates in Southside get a little worse

Unemployment rates grew slightly worse across the region in the past 30-day reporting period as the overall rate across the state remained flat.

The unemployment figures released on Monday by the Virginia Employment Commission are for the month of January and show all localities in the region reporting single-digit rates, with the exception of Martinsville's 10.2%, which was unchanged from December but up from 4.5% a year ago.

Danville held at 8.8%, unchanged from the previous month, but up for 5% last year.

Pittsylvania County's unemployment rate grew from 5.5% in December to 5.8% in January, up from 3.6% a year ago.

In the region, Patrick County's rate grew the most, with the number of unemployed going from 5.8% in December to 6.2%, up from 3.6% last year.

By comparison Franklin County continues to boast the best unemployment rate in the region, with 5.4% in January up from 5.1% in December and 3.1% in 2019.

The Danville Micropolitan area includes the city and Pittsylvania County, and its rate increased from 6.8% in December to 7% in January, up from 4.1% last year.