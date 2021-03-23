January unemployment rates in Southside get a little worse

Unemployment rates grew slightly worse across the region in the past 30-day reporting period as the overall rate across the state remained flat.
The unemployment figures released on Monday by the Virginia Employment Commission are for the month of January and show all localities in the region reporting single-digit rates, with the exception of Martinsville's 10.2%, which was unchanged from December but up from 4.5% a year ago.
Danville held at 8.8%, unchanged from the previous month, but up for 5% last year.
Pittsylvania County's unemployment rate grew from 5.5% in December to 5.8% in January, up from 3.6% a year ago.
In the region, Patrick County's rate grew the most, with the number of unemployed going from 5.8% in December to 6.2%, up from 3.6% last year.
By comparison Franklin County continues to boast the best unemployment rate in the region, with 5.4% in January up from 5.1% in December and 3.1% in 2019.
The Danville Micropolitan area includes the city and Pittsylvania County, and its rate increased from 6.8% in December to 7% in January, up from 4.1% last year.
Pittsylvania County's labor force is the largest in the region, and 1,731 of the workforce of 29,880 are unemployed, followed by Franklin County, with 25,370 able to work and 1,365 unemployed.
Statewide, the unemployment rate is unchanged at 5.7%, up from 4% a year ago, and nationally the rate increased from 6.5% to 6.5%, up from 4% last year.
Danville has 19,194 able to work and 1,682 looking for work.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell .3 of a percentage point in January, to 5.3%, which is 2.8% above the rate from a year ago.
According to household survey data in January, the labor force decreased by 1,452, essentially unchanged, to 4,253,627, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 8,920.
The number of employed residents rose by 7,468, to 4,026,343, and Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which decreased to 6.3%.
Virginia nonagricultural wage and salary employment, from the monthly establishment survey, rose by 14,100 jobs in January to 3,895,200.
December’s preliminary estimate was revised downward by 28,900, eliminating that month’s small job gain. In January, private sector employment increased by 8,900 jobs to 3,191,200, while public sector payrolls increased by 5,200 jobs, to 704,000.
Employment rose in seven of 11 major industry sectors and declined in four, with the largest job gain in government, with its 5,200-job increase pushing the total to 704,000. That increase came in state government (+5,700 jobs), while the federal government (-300 jobs) and local government (-200 jobs) shed jobs.
The second largest increase occurred in trade and transportation, adding 4,700 jobs for to 654,400.
Other increases included leisure and hospitality (+4,200 jobs) to 339,800, professional and business services (+1,400 jobs) to 767,500, education and health services (+900 jobs) to 529,400, information (+500 jobs) to 65,000, and construction (+400 jobs) to 207,500.
The largest decrease occurred in manufacturing, down by 2,100 to 233,800. Other services employment fell by 600 jobs to 179,000 while financial activities lost 400 jobs to 208,000 over the month. Mining and logging lost 100 jobs, falling to 6,800 in January.
From January 2020 to January 2021, the VEC estimates that establishments in Virginia lost 193,900 jobs, a decrease of 4.7%, with the private sector losing 160,800 jobs, and public sector 33,100.
Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, 10 out of 11 major industry divisions experienced employment decreases with one industry unchanged. The largest annual job loss occurred in leisure and hospitality, down 19.4%. The next largest over-the-year job loss occurred in government, down 33,100 jobs (-4.5%).
Within government, there were decreases in local government employment (-28,600 jobs) and state government employment (-6,200 jobs). The federal government experienced an increase in employment (+1,700 jobs). Education and health services experienced the third largest over-the-year job loss of 27,000 jobs (-4.9%).
Other services employment declined by 17,800 jobs (-9.0%). Manufacturing lost 9,500 jobs (-3.9%) while professional and business services shed 8,600 jobs (-1.1%). Other losses were in finance, down 6,500 jobs (-3.0%); trade and transportation, down 5,800 jobs (-0.9%); information, down 3,100 jobs (-4.6%); and mining down 900 jobs (-11.7%). Construction was unchanged over-the-year at 207,500 jobs.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.