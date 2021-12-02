Jury convicts man in slaying of Danville cab driver

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The officer called EMS and after they arrived, Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris had head and neck lacerations when she was found in the cab she had been driving on Gay Street.

Fultz, of Martinsville, had fled the scene.

Danville Police Department detective S.C. Bray testified in April that Fultz said he had called a cab with the intention of going somewhere to buy drugs.

Police believed Fultz “got a ride in a cab and at some point during the fare, cut or stabbed the driver,” according to a criminal complaint.

“Information was gathered that there was a dispute between the taxi driver and another individual about money,” officials wrote in an arrest warrant.

Harris had injuries to the side of her face and the back of the head.

Harris, who lived in Danville, did not have a known connection to Fultz, police reported.

The jury deliberated for about 25 minutes before finding Fultz guilty.

Fultz's trial, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 16 and Aug. 17, took place Wednesday after being delayed due to a jury pool that was too small.

Fultz is schedule to be sentenced Jan. 12.

