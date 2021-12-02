Jury convicts man in slaying of Danville cab driver

James Edward Fultz IV, the man accused of killing a cab driver on Gay Street in January, faces a possible life sentence for the crime.
A Danville Circuit Court jury found Fultz guilty of first-degree murder and robbery following a trial Wednesday. He could get 20 years to life for the murder charge and five years to life for robbery.
"Obviously, we're satisfied that the jury held him accountable for the brutal murder of Wendy Harris," Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman told the Danville Register & Bee.
The key piece of evidence that sealed Fultz's fate was Fultz captured on cellphone audio telling his fiance that he had killed someone.
Investigator D.C. Lancaster, with the consent of Fultz's fiance, was able to plant his cellphone in her car before she picked up Fultz on Jefferson Avenue hours after he had killed Harris, 51, Newman said. Lancaster used another officer's phone to call his own phone, which Fultz's fiance answered and left on the line, before she picked up Fultz.
"I killed someone, f-----g tonight," Fultz told his fiance in her car. "Listen, I killed someone tonight. I killed someone tonight."
On the night of Jan. 10, Harris was killed by Fultz, who sought a cab ride to go buy drugs, according to law enforcement testimony in April.
The officer called EMS and after they arrived, Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris had head and neck lacerations when she was found in the cab she had been driving on Gay Street.
Fultz, of Martinsville, had fled the scene.
Danville Police Department detective S.C. Bray testified in April that Fultz said he had called a cab with the intention of going somewhere to buy drugs.
Police believed Fultz “got a ride in a cab and at some point during the fare, cut or stabbed the driver,” according to a criminal complaint.
“Information was gathered that there was a dispute between the taxi driver and another individual about money,” officials wrote in an arrest warrant.
Harris had injuries to the side of her face and the back of the head.
Harris, who lived in Danville, did not have a known connection to Fultz, police reported.
The jury deliberated for about 25 minutes before finding Fultz guilty.
Fultz's trial, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 16 and Aug. 17, took place Wednesday after being delayed due to a jury pool that was too small.
Fultz is schedule to be sentenced Jan. 12.