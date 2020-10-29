Kitchen fire damages Danville apartment; crews rescue cat

Support Local Journalism
A late Wednesday evening kitchen fire blamed on unattended cooking damaged a Danville apartment, fire officials report.
It was shortly after 11 p.m. when the Danville Fire Department responded to 110-G North Hills Court to find heavy smoke coming from the first floor of the three-story complex, according to a news release.
A fire in the kitchen was quickly put out. While the blaze did not extend to other apartments, light smoke did make its way into two other units.
Firefighters rescued a family cat from the flames. There were no injures reported.
The Danville Fire Marshal's Office determined the cause was unattended cooking. The residents of the apartment will be staying elsewhere until repairs can be made.
The five other apartments in the building are livable.
The fire department reports that unattended cooking is the No. 1 cause of fires in Danville and across the country.
