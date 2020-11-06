 Skip to main content
Kitchen fire damages Danville home Friday afternoon
Souther Street fire

Members of the Danville Fire Department respond to a fire at 15 Southern St. on Friday afternoon.

 Danville Fire Department

Unattended cooking is blamed in a Friday afternoon kitchen fire that damaged a Danville home, officials report.

It was shortly before 3 p.m. when the Danville Fire Department responded to 15 Southern St. to find smoke coming from the one-story home, according to a news release.

Crews found the kitchen was on fire, but a neighbor used a garden hose to put out most of the flames. The fire extended from the stove to the nearby cabinets. Firefighters removed both the stove and cabinets from the home and cleared the house of smoke.

The fire damage was limited to the area around the stove, but the rest of the home suffered smoke damage.

Officials ruled the case as unattended cooking. The occupants told the fire department they will be staying with friends.

