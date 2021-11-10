 Skip to main content
Kitchen fire damages Danville home
An early Wednesday morning kitchen fire caused damage to a Danville home.

Firefighters were called to 224 Park Circle shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday to find light smoke coming from the front door of the single-story home, a Danville Fire Department news release reported.

All occupants were outside the home when units arrived.

Crews found a fire in the kitchen and had it extinguished in a matter of minutes. The kitchen area suffered moderate fire, smoke and water damage while the rest of the home sustained smoke damage.

The family will be staying with friends, the fire department reported. The Danville Fire Marshal's Office ruled the cause as unattended cooking.

—From staff reports

