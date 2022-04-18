Kitchen fire damages Danville home

A kitchen fire damaged a Danville home on Sunday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m., crews from the Danville Fire Department were called to 1428 Myrtle Ave., a news release reported. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the front door and then discovered a fire in the kitchen.

The blaze was brought under control quickly, but still caused moderate damage to the kitchen, the release stated. The rest of the home suffered smoke damage.

The American Red Cross is helping four residents displaced by the fire.

"The Danville Fire Department would like to remind you to please never leave your cooking stove in use unattended, as kitchen fires are the leading cause of fires in homes," Capt. Dave Gunnell wrote in the release.