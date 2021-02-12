 Skip to main content
Lane closure on Piedmont Drive expected to last until mid-March
Map of lane closure

The right, northbound lane of Piedmont Drive, near the intersection of Sandy Court and Executive Drive, will be closed for nearly a month. 

 City of Danville

Starting on Monday the right, northbound lane of Piedmont Drive in Danville, near the intersection of Sandy Court and Executive Drive, will be closed to allow for the extension of a sanitary sewer line.

Traffic flow will be restricted and could cause congestion.

Traffic still will be able to turn right onto Sandy Court, but there will be a partial lane closure.

The project is expected to be completed in the middle of March.

