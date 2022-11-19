Large outside fire continues to burn at Danville's Blue Ridge Fiberboard

An outside fire continued burning Saturday morning at Blue Ridge Fiberboard in Danville, creating a light haze of smoke for miles around the plant.

The large blaze, in a debris pile of waste products, broke out Friday afternoon, according to the Danville Fire Department.

By about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, a plume of smoke was visible just outside the manufacturing facility on Celotex Drive.

Blue Ridge Fiberboard makes roofing, soundproofing and exterior sheathing products, according to its website.

There are no structures involved or threatened with the fire and the company continues to operate, officials reported. Crews were expected to stay on scene into the day Saturday to make sure it doesn't spread.

The burning material isn't hazardous, but nearby residents may continue to smell smoke until it's fully extinguished.

On Friday afternoon, the fire department put out a call for 15 off-duty crew members to assist with the blaze. A ladder truck was positioned to douse the flames from above and other fire fighters fought the flames from the opposite side.

As the battle continued into the night, heavy equipment was used to move the burning piles. The fire department also prepared a meal on scene to feed the crews.

This marks the second fire at the facility this year. At about 11:45 p.m. July 10, the Danville Fire Department responded to find flames and smoke outside the plant where the fiberboard is stored prior to shipping.

That fire involved about 100 bundles of fiberboard. Plant workers were trying to put it out when crews arrived, officials reported.

The fire was knocked down and didn’t extend inside the facility. Crews remained on scene for more than three hours that night while forklift operators moved bundles of materials to “spread them out for further extinguishment,” a news release stated.

There were no injuries reported.

In October 2021, three fires on consecutive weeks were reported. One of those fires caused $180,000 in damages, officials said.