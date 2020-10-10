Last week to register to vote

Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in this fall's elections.

Voters will be electing the next president, a U.S. senator and one member of congress, and in Danville there's a hot-button referendum on whether or not the city should allow a casino to set up shop.

Also on the Nov. 3 ballot, voters will choose among three candidates for Danville City Council to fill a seat left vacant by Adam Tomer, who resigned in the middle of his term.

Early voting continues in Virginia, and you can avoid lines at the polls by voting early either in-person or by mail.

You also don’t need an excuse to have an absentee ballot — which as of this year is simply a mail-in version of an early ballot. And if you have voted previously in Virginia, you don’t even need an ID. You only have to sign to attest to your registration.

This is all handled by your local registrar’s office.

If you live in Danville, it’s Peggy Petty. Her phone number is (434) 799-6560 and her email is govote@danvilleva.gov.

