Latest report shows Pittsylvania-Danville Health District no longer experiencing surge of COVID-19 cases

After three straight weeks, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is no longer listed as a surge area by the Virginia Department of Health's weekly update.
The report issued Friday stated the surge in the local district — along with Arlington and Rappahannock-Rapidan — has abated. New surge areas including one in the Roanoke area have emerged.
Even without the surge designation, Danville and Pittsylvania County continue to see a significant growth in cases. As of Saturday, there were 819 cases in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Seven days ago there were 684 cases, an increase of 135.
The report notes that with limited data on surges, it's not clear of the "end" of a surge results in a decline of cases or just a plateau.
While no new outbreaks have been reported, the number of cases associated with those outbreaks has steadily increased in the last few days.
An outbreak at Chatham's Green Rock Correctional Facility has infected 76 inmates and 16 staff members as of Saturday morning, according to data from the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Cases continue to be added to two long-term care facility outbreaks in Danville. As of Saturday, Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center had 28 cases and Roman Eagle Memorial Home had 15.
The health department's weekly update is based on the University of Virginia's COVID-19 model. Currently, the state is projected to have nearly 7,200 weekly confirmed cases by later this month. That's a significant decrease in earlier projections showing up to 15,000 weekly cases by September.
The model openly noted the lower projections and cited improvements with forecasting surges as reasons for the change.
"With a novel virus, an unprecedented global pandemic, and an unprecedented response, these improvements are expected and welcome," the report states.
The projections "assume that residents and communities improve their prevention efforts during a surge," the report stated. "If they don't, or if schools and universities reopening lead to increased case growth, cases could peak at a much higher level later this fall."
In the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, the UVa model states cases are currently growing and forecasts 425 new confirmed cases per week in early September.
