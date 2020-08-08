Latest report shows Pittsylvania-Danville Health District no longer experiencing surge of COVID-19 cases

After three straight weeks, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is no longer listed as a surge area by the Virginia Department of Health's weekly update.

The report issued Friday stated the surge in the local district — along with Arlington and Rappahannock-Rapidan — has abated. New surge areas including one in the Roanoke area have emerged.

Even without the surge designation, Danville and Pittsylvania County continue to see a significant growth in cases. As of Saturday, there were 819 cases in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Seven days ago there were 684 cases, an increase of 135.

The report notes that with limited data on surges, it's not clear of the "end" of a surge results in a decline of cases or just a plateau.

While no new outbreaks have been reported, the number of cases associated with those outbreaks has steadily increased in the last few days.

An outbreak at Chatham's Green Rock Correctional Facility has infected 76 inmates and 16 staff members as of Saturday morning, according to data from the Virginia Department of Corrections.